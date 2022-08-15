C# Developer at Signature Business Solutions

Aug 15, 2022

Purpose of the role:

  • Purpose of C# developer will be responsible for building C# applications, including anything from back-end services to their client-end counterparts.
  • Therefore, a commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

Requiremnets

  • Matric
  • IT/Software development related qualification
  • Fluent in Afrikaans or English

Technologies Used

  • C#
  • Bootstrap
  • MVC
  • Net
  • WPF

Duties and Responsibilites

  • Customize Organisation’s application as per the signed off functional system specifications (“FSS”) or change request documents based on the agreed plan of activities
  • Effective support to participating business areas
  • Design and develop applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure
  • Strong interpersonal skills.

