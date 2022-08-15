Communication Specialist Web Services at Government Employees Medical Scheme – Gauteng Menlyn

The position of Communication Specialist Web Services is vacant. The Communication Specialist Web Services will report directly to the Senior Manager: Marketing and Communication and forms part of the Member Service and Experience Division. The position is based at Head Office in Pretoria.

The total remuneration package for this position is R936,858 per annum negotiable based on qualifications and experience.

The Communication Specialist Digital Media will be required to provide support to the Senior Manager: Marketing and Communication through the implementation of the following Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Develop and implement a corporate communication strategy to support the organisational culture, knowledge, information and change management objectives of the Scheme.

Manage the implementation and review of the digital communication guidelines.

Identify and develop content for dissemination to staff through the Scheme’s digital platforms.

Provide editorial and creative direction for the Scheme’s digital platforms.

Manage the layout, design and content of all digital communication platforms.

Ensure Scheme messages are communicated to targeted audience in a clear, timely and effective manner, using a high impact writing style and format.

Create specific communications action plans, timelines, and defined deliverables that support the communication of corporate messages which aids the Scheme in shaping culture, driving engagement, and deliver results.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to integrate digital strategy and execution thereof.

Support social media communications function to deliver a strong member and stakeholder value proposition.

Ensure that the Scheme’s website and social media platforms are regularly updated with creative information.

Develop content, design and package material for distribution on digital channels.

Distribute the Scheme’s corporate messages through digital channels.

Qualification requirements are:

A Diploma/Post-Graduate Diploma in Media (Multimedia/Web services/Digital Media), or equivalent NQF 6 qualification.

At least 3-5 years’ experience in digital media, website content management and maintenance, graphic design or multimedia environment and public relations experience.

Qualification and/or experience in managing digital channels and internal/corporate communications will serve as an advantage.

Have the proven ability to create creative content and craft key messages related to customer relations matters.

Have outstanding listening and communication skills both written and oral.

Be confident at influencing at all levels of the organisation and be more than approachable with internal personal skills.

Be proficient in multiple forms of communications technologies and approaches.

Be an expert writer in internal and external communications that are creative, engaging and informative.

Be adaptable, proactive, deadline driven, results orientated, highly organised and detail orientated.

Demonstrate expert proficiency with MS Windows/ MS Office Applications/Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, In Design, Photoshop, Flash, Dreamweaver, After Effects, Acrobat Professional) and Excel.

Adapt graphics to fit the needs of the Scheme, target audience and communication campaigns.

Work hand in hand with the Member Service and Experience teams to synergize corporate messaging.

Enjoy working in a fast paced professional environment.

Be a self-starter, able to work with general direction and exercise independent judgement.

Be aware of and mitigate enterprise risk factors and ensure compliance to applicable legislation, and GEMS Policies and Procedure.

GEMS employs people with the highest level of integrity – submission to the appropriate pre-employment assessment is obligatory to be considered for the position.

Desired Skills:

Digital Media

Website Content Management

Graphic Design

Multimedia

Public Relations

Digital Channels

Corporate Communicate

Adobe Creative Suite

Communication campaigns

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

