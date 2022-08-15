Data Scientist

Agile, Azure Devops candidate needed to join a growing international player in their field. A hybrid role based in Century City – the role is for an intermediate with lots to give and scope for growth !

The ideal candidate will have strong Azure cloud infrastructure and Azure DevOps experience, supplemented by a proven track record of deploying resources in a structured technical environment using Agile methodologies. You will also be expected to help deliver on a deployment strategy and develop automated tools.

Requirements :

Agile environment

Expert knowledge of delivering solutions in Azure cloud within a large-scale enterprise environment

Great understanding of DevOps principles

Experience with Automation/Configuration

Knowledge and experience in Azure, Kubernetes, Containerisation, Azure DevOps pipelines.

Experience in managing permissions in Azure DevOps

Working experience in Application Gateways, App Services, Front-Door, Azure Service Bus, etc.

Troubleshooting experience in virtual/cloud infrastructures.

Experience in delivery of projects using IAC (Infrastructure as Code).

Benefits :

Pension Fund, Risk benefits

Medical Aid

Employee Assistance Programme: Confidential counselling, legal support, and financial guidance for free.

Working from Anywhere: Remote Working is available up to 3 weeks in a calendar year

Option to work from home 3 days per week

26 working days per calendar year

