Data Scientist

Agile, Azure Devops candidate needed to join a growing international player in their field. A hybrid role based in Century City – the role is for an intermediate with lots to give and scope for growth !
The ideal candidate will have strong Azure cloud infrastructure and Azure DevOps experience, supplemented by a proven track record of deploying resources in a structured technical environment using Agile methodologies. You will also be expected to help deliver on a deployment strategy and develop automated tools.
Requirements :
- Agile environment
- Expert knowledge of delivering solutions in Azure cloud within a large-scale enterprise environment
- Great understanding of DevOps principles
- Experience with Automation/Configuration
- Knowledge and experience in Azure, Kubernetes, Containerisation, Azure DevOps pipelines.
- Experience in managing permissions in Azure DevOps
- Working experience in Application Gateways, App Services, Front-Door, Azure Service Bus, etc.
- Troubleshooting experience in virtual/cloud infrastructures.
- Experience in delivery of projects using IAC (Infrastructure as Code).
Benefits :
- Pension Fund, Risk benefits
- Medical Aid
- Employee Assistance Programme: Confidential counselling, legal support, and financial guidance for free.
- Working from Anywhere: Remote Working is available up to 3 weeks in a calendar year
- Option to work from home 3 days per week
- 26 working days per calendar year
For more information on this role and others like it that we have please send your updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
