Data Scientist

Aug 15, 2022

Agile, Azure Devops candidate needed to join a growing international player in their field. A hybrid role based in Century City – the role is for an intermediate with lots to give and scope for growth !
The ideal candidate will have strong Azure cloud infrastructure and Azure DevOps experience, supplemented by a proven track record of deploying resources in a structured technical environment using Agile methodologies. You will also be expected to help deliver on a deployment strategy and develop automated tools.

Requirements :

  • Agile environment

  • Expert knowledge of delivering solutions in Azure cloud within a large-scale enterprise environment

  • Great understanding of DevOps principles

  • Experience with Automation/Configuration

  • Knowledge and experience in Azure, Kubernetes, Containerisation, Azure DevOps pipelines.

  • Experience in managing permissions in Azure DevOps

  • Working experience in Application Gateways, App Services, Front-Door, Azure Service Bus, etc.

  • Troubleshooting experience in virtual/cloud infrastructures.

  • Experience in delivery of projects using IAC (Infrastructure as Code).

Benefits :

  • Pension Fund, Risk benefits

  • Medical Aid

  • Employee Assistance Programme: Confidential counselling, legal support, and financial guidance for free.

  • Working from Anywhere: Remote Working is available up to 3 weeks in a calendar year

  • Option to work from home 3 days per week

  • 26 working days per calendar year

For more information on this role and others like it that we have please send your updated CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

