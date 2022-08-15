IT Support Engineer at 360 Smart Networks – Gauteng Centurion

IT Support Engineer

360 Smart Networks

This is a unique opportunity for someone with the right skills to work for a US based company. We are looking for a SA based NOC/Support Engineers to handle after hours maintenance and support issues, during SA business hours, for clients based in the South Eastern US.

Responsibilities

End to end management of support tickets, ensuring accurate and timely information recorded

Receive and log all requests and incidents

Manage all e-mails, response times and resolution times according to SLA

Ensure quality closure of desktop and related incidents, requests or projects within SLA

Install, configure and support all Microsoft desktop and server operating systems.

Install, configure and support all Microsoft and other application software (desktop and server).

General hardware troubleshooting (desktop and server).

General troubleshooting on all IT related equipment.

Respond to and resolve support calls via remote connection (desktop and server).

Assist customers telephonically.

Remote administration of servers and workstations.

Compile desktop and server configuration documentation for client sites.

Execute orders and follow up service and repairs with external suppliers.

Identify possible risks or problems and escalate to senior engineers.

Expertise – Skills

Essential:

5+ years in Desktop infrastructure consulting, support or architecture (Windows 7 up to latest)

5+ years in Server support role (Server 2008 up to latest)

3+ years in Cloud infrastructure support

Solid fundamental understanding of networks (both LAN and WAN)

Working knowledge of Active Directory administration: creating user accounts, resetting passwords, disabling and deleting users

Remote support delivery tools

User security and rights management

Checking and resolution of problems logged in the event logs

Server-side software support and upgrades

DHCP and DNS administration

Desirable:

Azure/AWS architecture experience

MS Office 365 experience

DevOps

Industry certifications

3 to 6 years of Support/projects experience

Understanding Firewall, NAT and Routing rules

Experience with remote support applications and techniques (e.g. VPN, RDP).

Understanding of Virtualization and cloud-based solutions

Support Ticketing (ConnectWise desirable)

Office 365 support – Intermediate

Highly desirable: Scripting knowledge (PowerShell, Python, C++, VB, etc)

Personal Attributes

Ideally you will be experienced in support delivery to international locations as well as the following:

Excellent proficiency in both written and spoken English

Effective teamwork and self-management

Follow through to ensure that personal quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained

Demonstrate consistent application of internal procedures

Plan and prioritize, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands

Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change

Demonstrate flexibility in balancing achievement of own objectives with abilities to understand and respond to organizational needs

Personal interest in staying up-to-date on technology trends

You must be a permanent resident or citizen to apply for this position.

Suitable candidates from Johannesburg and Pretoria are encouraged to apply as this is an OFFICE BOUND position, based in Highveld Techno Park, Centurion. The working hours are 8 am to 5 pm, Mon-Fri

Desired Skills:

MCSE

MCSA

MCITP

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

360 Smart Networks was founded in 2002 and based in Atlanta. We provide complete outsourced IT Management and Support Services (MSP) to small and medium sized companies in the South East US. We establish long-term relationships with our clients and provide them with the necessary IT infrastructure and services to help them grow their businesses. We are dedicated to maintaining open communication and providing quality customer service. Our client base has grown substantially and we are looking for talented individuals to join our team. This is a great opportunity to work for a company that embraces a wide range of leading edge technologies and with a team of highly experienced and talented Engineers.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Performance Bonus

