Linux & Azure Support Engineer – R2035 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Aug 15, 2022

Would you like to work from home and occasionally work in the modern state-of-the-art offices?

Is a good work-life balance on the top of your list?

How about an opportunity to work closely with groundbreaking next-generation Technology specialists in Europe?

If you are currently responsible for Maintaining Operational and Development Servers and know Linux & Azure inside out, then this opportunity might be just what you have been waiting for!

  • Assisting Dev and Operations team with DevOps responsibilities
  • Investigate and resolving Production issues
  • Maintaining Operational and Development Servers (Patches, upgrades, security migrations, networking, security, Monitoring)
  • Maintain build and deploy tools for development team

Minimum Requirements

  • Source control Management
  • Linux System Administration
  • Automation
  • CI/CD eg Jenkins,
  • Cloud (Azure)
  • Containerization (Docker)
  • Orchestration (Kubernetes)
  • Monitoring Tools and setup
  • Troubleshooting Technical issues (e.g. like networking, permissions)
  • Security
  • Able to improve Architecture from an Infrastructure perspective
  • Experience in Application development in high level programming language
  • Elastic Database experience

