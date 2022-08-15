Linux & Azure Support Engineer – R2035 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng

Would you like to work from home and occasionally work in the modern state-of-the-art offices?

Is a good work-life balance on the top of your list?

How about an opportunity to work closely with groundbreaking next-generation Technology specialists in Europe?

If you are currently responsible for Maintaining Operational and Development Servers and know Linux & Azure inside out, then this opportunity might be just what you have been waiting for!

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Assisting Dev and Operations team with DevOps responsibilities

Investigate and resolving Production issues

Maintaining Operational and Development Servers (Patches, upgrades, security migrations, networking, security, Monitoring)

Maintain build and deploy tools for development team

Minimum Requirements

Source control Management

Linux System Administration

Automation

CI/CD eg Jenkins,

Cloud (Azure)

Containerization (Docker)

Orchestration (Kubernetes)

Monitoring Tools and setup

Troubleshooting Technical issues (e.g. like networking, permissions)

Security

Able to improve Architecture from an Infrastructure perspective

Experience in Application development in high level programming language

Elastic Database experience

Learn more/Apply for this position