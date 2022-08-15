QA Automation Tester at M&M Consulting

Aug 15, 2022

Skills Required

  • Mastery of leading automation testing using Selenium.
  • Proficiency using Testing tools like Quality Center, JIRA, Load Runner, Apache Jmeter.
  • Familiarity with Agile methodologies
  • Experience in Maven, Git, Java and frameworks
  • Basics of SQL, Object Orient Programming Language, Java, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and XML.
  • Good analytical and scripting skills
  • Have knowledge of the expected coding variations required for different platforms.
  • Experience in manual testing.
  • Knowledge of fundamentals of End to End QA methodology.

QA Key performance areas

  • Excellence in communication, time management, reporting capabilities with all stakeholders and project managers.
  • Passion for testing automation
  • Passionate to do knowledge transfer to others.
  • Prepare for daily stand-up and other meetings
  • Stick to daily, weekly, monthly tasks and meet deadlines.
  • Forward thinking – Product change suggestions of for improvement.
  • Keep all Automated testing current and updated.
  • Accept additional tasks when required.
  • Be willing to work out of business hours and over weekends/public holidays when required.

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

