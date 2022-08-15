Software Tester

Aug 15, 2022

  • Software Tester who can rapidly pick up and support software developed across the whole business.
  • The client is a cutting-edge software company specializing in the financial services markets. We are currently implementing testing automation and the successful candidate will be exposed to automated testing as part of their role.
  • The ideal candidate will have at least 4 years of commercial software testing experience preferably in financial services and be able to work within a dynamic and changing environment.

Requirements:

  • Experience in testing web applications
  • Practical experience in setting up test automation frameworks using [URL Removed] Selenium, Spec. Flow or similar portable test frameworks
  • Practical experience in API testing and automation, including a working knowledge of API testing tools like Postman, Swagger, or similar testing tools.
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Analytical thinking/quick learner with good attention to detail
  • Ability to write test cases, execute test scripts, and document test results
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Familiarity with structured and unstructured testing methods
  • Working knowledge and experience of MS Azure Dev Ops and JIRA
  • Familiarity with XML, JSON, and Javascript

Additional / Desirable Skills and Experience:

  • Experience in Investments / Pensions / Savings
  • Degree educated, ideally in a technical subject
  • ISEB / ISTQB certification
  • Experience in cross-browser and cross-device testing
  • Experience in Non-functional testing tools and techniques
  • Practical experience in using SQL

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manual and automation testing of desktop applications and web applications/web services across varying devices and browsers
  • New development/fixes/support issues testing
  • Regression/Smoke testing
  • Participation in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems
  • Driving test cases from specifications, requirements, and user stories
  • Logging, tracking, and managing defects/bugs through bug tracking tools
  • Analyzing test results
  • Writing test approach, plans, and reports
  • Communication with development teams and management

Desired Skills:

  • Investments
  • Pension
  • ISEB Certificate
  • ISTBQ Certificate
  • Cross device testing
  • SQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Red ember is currently recruiting for Software Tester to work remotely.

Learn more/Apply for this position