- Software Tester who can rapidly pick up and support software developed across the whole business.
- The client is a cutting-edge software company specializing in the financial services markets. We are currently implementing testing automation and the successful candidate will be exposed to automated testing as part of their role.
- The ideal candidate will have at least 4 years of commercial software testing experience preferably in financial services and be able to work within a dynamic and changing environment.
Requirements:
- Experience in testing web applications
- Practical experience in setting up test automation frameworks using [URL Removed] Selenium, Spec. Flow or similar portable test frameworks
- Practical experience in API testing and automation, including a working knowledge of API testing tools like Postman, Swagger, or similar testing tools.
- Excellent communication skills
- Analytical thinking/quick learner with good attention to detail
- Ability to write test cases, execute test scripts, and document test results
- Problem-solving skills
- Familiarity with structured and unstructured testing methods
- Working knowledge and experience of MS Azure Dev Ops and JIRA
- Familiarity with XML, JSON, and Javascript
Additional / Desirable Skills and Experience:
- Experience in Investments / Pensions / Savings
- Degree educated, ideally in a technical subject
- ISEB / ISTQB certification
- Experience in cross-browser and cross-device testing
- Experience in Non-functional testing tools and techniques
- Practical experience in using SQL
Key Responsibilities:
- Manual and automation testing of desktop applications and web applications/web services across varying devices and browsers
- New development/fixes/support issues testing
- Regression/Smoke testing
- Participation in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems
- Driving test cases from specifications, requirements, and user stories
- Logging, tracking, and managing defects/bugs through bug tracking tools
- Analyzing test results
- Writing test approach, plans, and reports
- Communication with development teams and management
Desired Skills:
- Investments
- Pension
- ISEB Certificate
- ISTBQ Certificate
- Cross device testing
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Red ember is currently recruiting for Software Tester to work remotely.