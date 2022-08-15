Software Tester

Software Tester who can rapidly pick up and support software developed across the whole business.

The client is a cutting-edge software company specializing in the financial services markets. We are currently implementing testing automation and the successful candidate will be exposed to automated testing as part of their role.

The ideal candidate will have at least 4 years of commercial software testing experience preferably in financial services and be able to work within a dynamic and changing environment.

Requirements:

Experience in testing web applications

Practical experience in setting up test automation frameworks using [URL Removed] Selenium, Spec. Flow or similar portable test frameworks

Practical experience in API testing and automation, including a working knowledge of API testing tools like Postman, Swagger, or similar testing tools.

Excellent communication skills

Analytical thinking/quick learner with good attention to detail

Ability to write test cases, execute test scripts, and document test results

Problem-solving skills

Familiarity with structured and unstructured testing methods

Working knowledge and experience of MS Azure Dev Ops and JIRA

Familiarity with XML, JSON, and Javascript

Additional / Desirable Skills and Experience:

Experience in Investments / Pensions / Savings

Degree educated, ideally in a technical subject

ISEB / ISTQB certification

Experience in cross-browser and cross-device testing

Experience in Non-functional testing tools and techniques

Practical experience in using SQL

Key Responsibilities:

Manual and automation testing of desktop applications and web applications/web services across varying devices and browsers

New development/fixes/support issues testing

Regression/Smoke testing

Participation in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems

Driving test cases from specifications, requirements, and user stories

Logging, tracking, and managing defects/bugs through bug tracking tools

Analyzing test results

Writing test approach, plans, and reports

Communication with development teams and management

About The Employer:

Red ember is currently recruiting for Software Tester to work remotely.

