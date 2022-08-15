Technical Developer

We are looking for Technical and Techo/Functional resources for supporting an Oracle Retail and RPAS solution.
- At least 5+ years of experience in supporting Oracle Retail
- Any of these modules: RMS, Reim, RPAS, RDF, RPM, Resa
- Resources with strong technical ability to extend these applications
- Must have batch support for these environments
- Strong Oracle coding capabilities – PL/SQL, ProC, Forms, ADF
- Understands the solutions mentioned
- Very familiar with ERP extension builds
- Understand the security modules of Oracle Retail
Candidates from Cape Town preferred as the work will be hybrid.
Desired Skills:
- RMS
- Reim
- RPAS
- RDF
- RPM
- Resa
- Pl/Sql
- Pro*C
- Forms
- ADF
- ERP
- Oracle ERP
- Oracle Retail