Technical Developer

Aug 15, 2022

We are looking for Technical and Techo/Functional resources for supporting an Oracle Retail and RPAS solution.

  • At least 5+ years of experience in supporting Oracle Retail
  • Any of these modules: RMS, Reim, RPAS, RDF, RPM, Resa
  • Resources with strong technical ability to extend these applications
  • Must have batch support for these environments
  • Strong Oracle coding capabilities – PL/SQL, ProC, Forms, ADF
  • Understands the solutions mentioned
  • Very familiar with ERP extension builds
  • Understand the security modules of Oracle Retail

Candidates from Cape Town preferred as the work will be hybrid.

Desired Skills:

  • RMS
  • Reim
  • RPAS
  • RDF
  • RPM
  • Resa
  • Pl/Sql
  • Pro*C
  • Forms
  • ADF
  • ERP
  • Oracle ERP
  • Oracle Retail

