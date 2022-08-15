TS Implementation Engineer

The primary responsibility of the L3 – TS Implementation Engineer is the installation, configuration and fault management in highly complex environments within a technology domain. This includes remotely supporting clients within service level agreements (SLAs) to install and configure software and hardware, resolve incidents, perform root cause analysis and adhere to any related processes such as change management.

Responsible for setup and installation of technical systems, applications, or process designs for client’s purchased or outsourced technology and business process solutions. Works directly with client to manage initial access, map and transfer data, create process documentation, and train or coordinate training for client users. Tests and troubleshoots functionality of installed systems; identifies and documents technical issues to be escalated to product and system integration teams for resolution. Provides feedback based on client experiences to product and professional services teams for product and process improvements. May work directly with clients on-site or provide installation support remotely

Key Roles and Responsibilities

Interact with clients on highly complex requirements of a solution.

Escalate unresolved problems and issues to the relevant third parties or specialists.

Assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the engineers, in line with performance

targets, leading by example and monitoring the quality of engineer’s and technician’s work when required.

Write reports and complete and maintain project documentation.

Recommends improvements to standard operating procedures relating to installations

Act as coach and mentor to junior engineers.

Included in highly complex design work, with input to the design expected.

Expected to work independently and take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or

specialization.

Monitors the quality of work produced by junior engineers and makes recommendations for

continuous improvement.

Knowledge, Skills and Attributes:

Deep understanding and appreciation of technical design and business principles

Sound project skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments

Demonstrate customer engagement skills

Demonstrate relevant domain specialist knowledge and expertise

Excellent verbal communication skills

Client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems

Ability to coach, mentor and provide guidance to team members

Excellent understanding of project management principles

Required Knowledge and Experience

Extensive work experience in an implementation engineering role (+8 years)

Specialist Networking knowledge and experience essential

Experience engaging with clients and conducting technical discussions and workshops

Excellent administration and documentation experience

Academic Qualifications and Certifications and Implementation Experience:

Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training.

CCNP or CCIE Certification

Experience deploying Cisco DNAC

Experience deploying SD-WAN (Cisco, Meraki, and Fortinet)

Experience deploying Meraki

Experience deploying AirOS and 9800 WLCs

Experience deploying F5

LAN Switching, Wireless, WAN protocols. IP Routing protocols (OSPF, EIGRP, BGP) and ACI

Requirements Academic Qualifications and Certifications and Implementation Experience:

Tacacs, ISE, radius

QoS

IP SLA

SNMP

AAA

VTP

Access lists

Stacking

Aruba switches and WLC

AWS

Azure

Desired Skills:

Computer Science / Information Technology Degree or equivalent together with specialised training.

Learn more/Apply for this position