WordPress Developer

The Role: We are recruiting a WordPress Developer to join our team in Johannesburg for a 6 Month Contract.

As a WordPress Developer you will be accountable for Website Development and Maintenance.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Any coursework and certification done in Web Development and UI Design.

Experience required:

At least 3 years?? experience in WordPress Development.

Proven work experience as a WordPress Developer.

Website Development and maintenance experience.

Experience in front-end technologies such as CSS, JavaScript, HTML 5, and jQuery is required.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Designing and building the website front-end.

Designing and managing the website back-end including database and server integration.

Generating WordPress themes and plugins.

Conducting website performance tests.

Troubleshooting content issues.

Monitoring the performance of the live website.

