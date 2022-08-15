The Role: We are recruiting a WordPress Developer to join our team in Johannesburg for a 6 Month Contract.
As a WordPress Developer you will be accountable for Website Development and Maintenance.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- Any coursework and certification done in Web Development and UI Design.
Experience required:
- At least 3 years?? experience in WordPress Development.
- Proven work experience as a WordPress Developer.
- Website Development and maintenance experience.
- Experience in front-end technologies such as CSS, JavaScript, HTML 5, and jQuery is required.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Designing and building the website front-end.
- Designing and managing the website back-end including database and server integration.
- Generating WordPress themes and plugins.
- Conducting website performance tests.
- Troubleshooting content issues.
- Monitoring the performance of the live website.