WordPress Developer – Gauteng

Aug 15, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a WordPress Developer to join our team in Johannesburg for a 6 Month Contract.

As a WordPress Developer you will be accountable for Website Development and Maintenance.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Any coursework and certification done in Web Development and UI Design.

Experience required:

  • At least 3 years?? experience in WordPress Development.
  • Proven work experience as a WordPress Developer.
  • Website Development and maintenance experience.
  • Experience in front-end technologies such as CSS, JavaScript, HTML 5, and jQuery is required.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Designing and building the website front-end.
  • Designing and managing the website back-end including database and server integration.
  • Generating WordPress themes and plugins.
  • Conducting website performance tests.
  • Troubleshooting content issues.
  • Monitoring the performance of the live website.

Learn more/Apply for this position