IT Auditor – Gauteng Rosebank

This role is ideal for an IT Auditor with “Big 4” firm experience. An exciting opportunity to work for an international gaming company with a chance to travel as you see clients.
-
Proficiency in Microsoft Office products.
-
Strong verbal and written English communication skills, including report writing and documentation
- Excellent understanding of regulatory frameworks.
- Ability to provide training, mentoring and guidance in the area of expertise.
- Strong interpersonal, interaction and client liaison skills.
- Excellent organisational and time management skills and able to meet pre-specified deadlines.
- Logical and structured approach to planning and execution of tasks.
- Analytical mindset with lateral thinking and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to prioritise effectively under pressure.
- Able to work both autonomously and within a team structure.
- Focused with high attention to detail and accuracy.
- Demonstrate an exemplary work ethic.
- Positive attitude and willingness to learn.
- Energetic, enthusiastic, hard-working and self-motivated.
- Proactive, efficient and innovative.
- Reliable and professional.
- Honest, discreet and able to maintain strict integrity.
- Commitment to work effectively with management and deliver results.
- Passion for IT.
- Passion for travel.
- Flexible to take on ad hoc tasks
Qualifications:
- Science or Commerce Degree (NQF Level 7), or equivalent, if substantiated by valid evidence of competency.
- CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, COBIT, Cybersecurity (CEH and related technical field) or ISO 27001 credentials advantageous
Desired Skills:
- IT audit
- IT controls
- CISA
- Cybersecurity
- SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- N/A