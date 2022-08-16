IT Auditor – Gauteng Rosebank

Aug 16, 2022

This role is ideal for an IT Auditor with “Big 4” firm experience. An exciting opportunity to work for an international gaming company with a chance to travel as you see clients.

  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office products.

  • Strong verbal and written English communication skills, including report writing and documentation

  • Excellent understanding of regulatory frameworks.
  • Ability to provide training, mentoring and guidance in the area of expertise.
  • Strong interpersonal, interaction and client liaison skills.
  • Excellent organisational and time management skills and able to meet pre-specified deadlines.
  • Logical and structured approach to planning and execution of tasks.
  • Analytical mindset with lateral thinking and problem-solving skills.
  • Ability to prioritise effectively under pressure.
  • Able to work both autonomously and within a team structure.
  • Focused with high attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Demonstrate an exemplary work ethic.
  • Positive attitude and willingness to learn.
  • Energetic, enthusiastic, hard-working and self-motivated.
  • Proactive, efficient and innovative.
  • Reliable and professional.
  • Honest, discreet and able to maintain strict integrity.
  • Commitment to work effectively with management and deliver results.
  • Passion for IT.
  • Passion for travel.
  • Flexible to take on ad hoc tasks

Qualifications:

  • Science or Commerce Degree (NQF Level 7), or equivalent, if substantiated by valid evidence of competency.
  • CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, COBIT, Cybersecurity (CEH and related technical field) or ISO 27001 credentials advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • IT audit
  • IT controls
  • CISA
  • Cybersecurity
  • SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • N/A

Learn more/Apply for this position