Senior Cloud IP Systems Engineer – Gauteng

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Cloud IP Systems Engineer to join our dynamic team in Midrand.

Job Objective:

Storage and virtualization infrastructure management ?? ESXI Hosts, vCentres, VSAN, AWS VMC, Veeam Cloud Connect, Redstor, DR. Day to day Client Backups administration on Data Protection Platforms.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric Exemption pass

Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (Diploma, Degree, BTech,

Advanced Certificate in IT) or Similar

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL V3

ICT/IT Certification i.e. A+, N+, MCSE

Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE)

VMWARE VCP 6.0 or higher

VMWARE NSX

VMWARE vCloud Director

VMWARE vSAN

Certificationin Storage product lines: EMC VNX, NetApp, HP, Huawei, or another storage vendor

Experience Required:

Proven minimum 5+ years of implementation experiencein VMWare (Infrastructure) and Backup Technologies

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Define Backup and Restore procedures. Report on problems and trends.

Hardware installation and configuration.

Prepare and maintain technical systems documentation.

Travel to data centers for infrastructure-related tasks.

Infrastructure management, administration, and troubleshooting.

Take ownership of assigned tasks, incidents, and requests to completion.

Ensure problems, incidents and requests are resolved within SLA.

Be available to work on standby.

After hour work may be occasionally required

<br/><br/>

Personality and Attributes:

Strong logical reasoning, trouble shooting and analytical skills.

Good Computer literacy.

Attention to detail and thoroughness is a must.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Good communication in English

Be able to work after hours should it be required.

Support production systems as required by optimizing performance, resolving backup problems,

and providing timely follow-up on reported problems

Resolve customer issues including complex technical scenarios

Create and maintain system documentation

Establish IT policies, standards, practices and security measures to ensure effective and consistent

Information processing operations and to safeguard information resources

Advanced knowledge and understanding of Storage and Backup Security Practices.

Advanced knowledge and understanding of information processing principles and practices.

