Senior Cloud IP Systems Engineer – Gauteng

Aug 16, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Cloud IP Systems Engineer to join our dynamic team in Midrand.

Job Objective:

Storage and virtualization infrastructure management ?? ESXI Hosts, vCentres, VSAN, AWS VMC, Veeam Cloud Connect, Redstor, DR. Day to day Client Backups administration on Data Protection Platforms.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric Exemption pass
  • Tertiary Qualification in Information Technology (Diploma, Degree, BTech,
    Advanced Certificate in IT) or Similar

Preferred Qualifications:

  • ITIL V3
  • ICT/IT Certification i.e. A+, N+, MCSE
  • Veeam Certified Engineer (VMCE)
  • VMWARE VCP 6.0 or higher
  • VMWARE NSX
  • VMWARE vCloud Director
  • VMWARE vSAN
  • Certificationin Storage product lines: EMC VNX, NetApp, HP, Huawei, or another storage vendor

Experience Required:

  • Proven minimum 5+ years of implementation experiencein VMWare (Infrastructure) and Backup Technologies

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Storage and virtualization infrastructure management ?? ESXI Hosts, vCentres, VSAN, AWS VMC, Veeam Cloud Connect, Redstor, DR
  • Day to day Client Backups administration on Data Protection Platforms.
  • Define Backup and Restore procedures. Report on problems and trends.
  • Hardware installation and configuration.
  • Prepare and maintain technical systems documentation.
  • Travel to data centers for infrastructure-related tasks.
  • Infrastructure management, administration, and troubleshooting.
  • Take ownership of assigned tasks, incidents, and requests to completion.
  • Ensure problems, incidents and requests are resolved within SLA.
    Be available to work on standby.
    After hour work may be occasionally required
    <br/><br/>

Personality and Attributes:

  • Strong logical reasoning, trouble shooting and analytical skills.
  • Good Computer literacy.
  • Attention to detail and thoroughness is a must.
  • Ability to work independently and in a team environment.
  • Good communication in English
  • Be able to work after hours should it be required.
  • Support production systems as required by optimizing performance, resolving backup problems,
  • and providing timely follow-up on reported problems
  • Resolve customer issues including complex technical scenarios
  • Create and maintain system documentation
  • Establish IT policies, standards, practices and security measures to ensure effective and consistent
  • Information processing operations and to safeguard information resources
  • Advanced knowledge and understanding of Storage and Backup Security Practices.
  • Advanced knowledge and understanding of information processing principles and practices.

