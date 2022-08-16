Senior Java Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 16, 2022

Position available to Senior Java developer with desired skill set. Remote working with coming to the office on ad hoc basis.
Key Requirements

  • 7+ years’ experience
  • Degree in computer science (BSc, MSc) or equivalent
  • Java
  • Spring Boot
  • P/SQL
  • Docker
  • Spring Cloud
  • REST APIs
  • Spring Core / Struts and Tiles / JSP / jQuery
  • JenkinsShould you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

