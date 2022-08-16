My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
Qualifications and experience
- Data
- C#
- Integration
- Building web capabilities
- Financial services background
- 5 – 8 years solid development experience
Desired Skills:
- Development
