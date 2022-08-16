Senior Test Analyst – Western Cape

The Role: We are recruiting a Senior Test Analyst with BI experience within the Quality Assurance environment for an opportunity located in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

ISTQB Certification

Experience Required:

Minimum 3-5 years

Manual Testing

API Testing (SOAP UI or Postman)

SQL Queries

BI Experience/ knowledge ?? a must

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Manual Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using AzureDevOps tool

Building and maintain regression test packs

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents

Performing back-end (database) testing using complex SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems

API Testing

