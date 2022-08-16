Software Tester/Analyst – Cape Town at Swift Human Resources – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Qualifications:
- Degree or diploma in IT
- ISTQB / ISEB Certification would be advantageous
- Domain Knowledge
- Automation (3-5 yrs.)
- Understanding of set up and Frame work
- Scripting
- Python
- XML
- Testing Experience
- Cloud
- Scrum
- Agile
- Waterfall
- SDLC
- Extensive SQL experience required.
- Experience using Selenium with Java for automation required
- Testing experience on Data Migration, BI, Workflow required
- Mobile testing experiences an advantage
- Experience with UAT and working directly with clients
- Experience in selecting tools, creating and executing test cases with Performance Testing Tools, cross-browser and automation testing an advantage
Competencies:
- A strong passionate individual who is assertive, Self-Motivated, accurate and attention to detail. A Team player who can work in high pressured environments with strict deadlines and provide a high standard of quality and impeccable work acumen.
Attributes:
- Seasoned tester with full understanding and testing knowledge of SDLC with specialized focus on automation.
- Design, co-ordinate and execute testing, in liaison with the team, to ensure comprehensive solution validation and verification against approved business requirements
- Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data
- Maintain and enhance the test case repository
- Provide test results and test status to relevant stakeholders
- Track and report on software defects
- Ensure risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and escalated were necessary
- Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded
- Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments
- Plan, oversee, and perform testing activities
- Assist other test team members with creation and execution of test scripts if required
- Identify test requirements from specifications, map test case requirements and design test coverage plan
- Review functional and technical specifications to ensure full understanding of individual deliverables
- Hold and facilitate test plan/case reviews with cross-functional team members
- To prepare and maintain relevant test documentation, including test cases and scripts, activity schedules, narrative and written reports, and visual progress charts
- Assist in documenting and implementing test plans
- Develop, document and maintain test cases and other test artefacts like the test data, data validation, harness scripts and automated scripts
- Liaise with the Business Analyst and technical teams to compile test cases
- Update existing test cases to effectively test enhancements and new requirements
- Review the architecture and designs of systems and features, and actively engage with Business Analysts and developers to ensure soundness of proposed solutions
- Perform data analysis and data driven testing in SQL and PL/SQL including validating stored procs, jobs and triggers
- Execute automated test scripts if required
- Execute and evaluate manual or automated test cases and report test results
- On a day-to-day basis, identify, report and prioritize defects, working with the Business Analysts, Business Partners, and coordinate with Developers to locate and assist in identifying and resolving software defects
- To co-ordinate re-testing of defects
- Provide timeous test results to the project team
- Provide feedback to development team leaders to aid continuous improvement
- Provide estimates to team leaders to ensure delivery expectations are managed
- Identify any potential blocking issues per defined process and escalate potential critical quality issues immediately to management.
- Test Reports include Anomaly, Level Interim Test Status and Level Test Report
- Assist Business Users with assist with UAT process
- Take part in knowledge sharing sessions with users, support and training teams as part of handover phase from development to UAT