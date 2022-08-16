Software Tester/Analyst – Cape Town at Swift Human Resources – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 16, 2022

Qualifications:

  • Degree or diploma in IT
  • ISTQB / ISEB Certification would be advantageous
  • Domain Knowledge
  • Automation (3-5 yrs.)
  • Understanding of set up and Frame work
  • Scripting
  • Python
  • XML
  • Testing Experience
  • Cloud
  • Scrum
  • Agile
  • Waterfall
  • SDLC
  • Extensive SQL experience required.
  • Experience using Selenium with Java for automation required
  • Testing experience on Data Migration, BI, Workflow required
  • Mobile testing experiences an advantage
  • Experience with UAT and working directly with clients
  • Experience in selecting tools, creating and executing test cases with Performance Testing Tools, cross-browser and automation testing an advantage

Competencies:

  • A strong passionate individual who is assertive, Self-Motivated, accurate and attention to detail. A Team player who can work in high pressured environments with strict deadlines and provide a high standard of quality and impeccable work acumen.

Attributes:

  • Seasoned tester with full understanding and testing knowledge of SDLC with specialized focus on automation.
  • Design, co-ordinate and execute testing, in liaison with the team, to ensure comprehensive solution validation and verification against approved business requirements
  • Prepare and maintain test environments, including the creation of appropriate test data
  • Maintain and enhance the test case repository
  • Provide test results and test status to relevant stakeholders
  • Track and report on software defects
  • Ensure risks have appropriate mitigation strategies and escalated were necessary
  • Ensure Service Level Agreements are met and exceeded
  • Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes and testing environments
  • Plan, oversee, and perform testing activities
  • Assist other test team members with creation and execution of test scripts if required
  • Identify test requirements from specifications, map test case requirements and design test coverage plan
  • Review functional and technical specifications to ensure full understanding of individual deliverables
  • Hold and facilitate test plan/case reviews with cross-functional team members
  • To prepare and maintain relevant test documentation, including test cases and scripts, activity schedules, narrative and written reports, and visual progress charts
  • Assist in documenting and implementing test plans
  • Develop, document and maintain test cases and other test artefacts like the test data, data validation, harness scripts and automated scripts
  • Liaise with the Business Analyst and technical teams to compile test cases
  • Update existing test cases to effectively test enhancements and new requirements
  • Review the architecture and designs of systems and features, and actively engage with Business Analysts and developers to ensure soundness of proposed solutions
  • Perform data analysis and data driven testing in SQL and PL/SQL including validating stored procs, jobs and triggers
  • Execute automated test scripts if required
  • Execute and evaluate manual or automated test cases and report test results
  • On a day-to-day basis, identify, report and prioritize defects, working with the Business Analysts, Business Partners, and coordinate with Developers to locate and assist in identifying and resolving software defects
  • To co-ordinate re-testing of defects
  • Provide timeous test results to the project team
  • Provide feedback to development team leaders to aid continuous improvement
  • Provide estimates to team leaders to ensure delivery expectations are managed
  • Identify any potential blocking issues per defined process and escalate potential critical quality issues immediately to management.
  • Test Reports include Anomaly, Level Interim Test Status and Level Test Report
  • Assist Business Users with assist with UAT process
  • Take part in knowledge sharing sessions with users, support and training teams as part of handover phase from development to UAT

