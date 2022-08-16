System Analyst

The Role: We are recruiting a Systems Analystto join our team in Johannesburg .

Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Experience required:

At least 6 years?? experience as a Systems Analyst.

UML or other modelling language experience preferred.

Understanding of APIs within a Project and Testing Strategy perspective.

Understanding of Microservices Architecture.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Interview business users to define business requirements.

Thorough understanding software development lifecycle.

Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications.

Developing solutions and related products.

Presenting proposals to clients.

Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system.

Facilitate UAT.

Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration.

Supporting users on change control and system updates.

Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system.

Keep up to date with technical and industry developments.

Report on project Status.

