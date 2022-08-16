System Analyst – Gauteng

Aug 16, 2022

The Role: We are recruiting a Systems Analystto join our team in Johannesburg .

Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Experience required:

  • At least 6 years?? experience as a Systems Analyst.
  • UML or other modelling language experience preferred.
  • Understanding of APIs within a Project and Testing Strategy perspective.
  • Understanding of Microservices Architecture.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.
  • Interview business users to define business requirements.
  • Thorough understanding software development lifecycle.
  • Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications.
  • Developing solutions and related products.
  • Presenting proposals to clients.
  • Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system.
  • Facilitate UAT.
  • Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration.
  • Supporting users on change control and system updates.
  • Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system.
  • Keep up to date with technical and industry developments.
  • Report on project Status.

Learn more/Apply for this position