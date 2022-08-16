Systems Analyst / Ass Manager

A vacancy exists within this dynamic, forward thinking Department and is based in Johannesburg. This position reports to the Manager Systems Solutions and will focus on co-ordination of the development of systems, analysis of business needs and liaison between third parties across projects.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

  • Manage dealer-related activities around transactional systems.

  • Responsible for the support, maintenance, and management of key dealer systems, mainly focusing on customer experience systems (post sales/service experience, customer care, reports etc.)

  • Suggest changes to business using analytics to support your recommendations. Actively participate in the implementation of approved changes.

  • Ensuring solutions or changes meet business needs and requirements.

  • Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members, business stakeholders and management.

  • Create informative and actionable reporting.

  • Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

  • Coordination (meetings & events).

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

  • NQF Level 6 (Minimum 360 credits on level 8 framework) qualification in Information technology or equivalent qualification.

  • At least 3 years’ industry experience (i.e. business analysis or project management would be advantageous).

  • Automotive industry knowledge and experience – advantageous.

  • Excellent verbal and written skills with ability to communicate at different levels.

  • Ability to manage various tasks with multiple time spans concurrently, respond to and manage changing priorities.

  • Microsoft Visio or any other modelling tool.

  • Project Management – preferable.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Can do attitude

  • analytical and inquisitive

  • Detail oriented

  • Good writing and communication skills

  • Planning and organisational skills

  • Information monitoring

  • Innovative ideas

  • Decision making

  • Perseverance

  • Strong work ethic

Desired Skills:

  • Sytems Analyst
  • Business Analysis
  • Business solutions
  • Manage transactional systems

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • 14th Cheque – not guaranteed

