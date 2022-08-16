Systems Analyst / Ass Manager

A vacancy exists within this dynamic, forward thinking Department and is based in Johannesburg. This position reports to the Manager Systems Solutions and will focus on co-ordination of the development of systems, analysis of business needs and liaison between third parties across projects.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Manage dealer-related activities around transactional systems.
- Responsible for the support, maintenance, and management of key dealer systems, mainly focusing on customer experience systems (post sales/service experience, customer care, reports etc.)
- Suggest changes to business using analytics to support your recommendations. Actively participate in the implementation of approved changes.
- Ensuring solutions or changes meet business needs and requirements.
- Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members, business stakeholders and management.
- Create informative and actionable reporting.
- Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.
- Coordination (meetings & events).
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- NQF Level 6 (Minimum 360 credits on level 8 framework) qualification in Information technology or equivalent qualification.
- At least 3 years’ industry experience (i.e. business analysis or project management would be advantageous).
- Automotive industry knowledge and experience – advantageous.
- Excellent verbal and written skills with ability to communicate at different levels.
- Ability to manage various tasks with multiple time spans concurrently, respond to and manage changing priorities.
- Microsoft Visio or any other modelling tool.
- Project Management – preferable.
COMPETENCIES:
- Can do attitude
- analytical and inquisitive
- Detail oriented
- Good writing and communication skills
- Planning and organisational skills
- Information monitoring
- Innovative ideas
- Decision making
- Perseverance
- Strong work ethic
Desired Skills:
- Sytems Analyst
- Business Analysis
- Business solutions
- Manage transactional systems
Employer & Job Benefits:
- 14th Cheque – not guaranteed