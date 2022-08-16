Systems Analyst / Ass Manager

A vacancy exists within this dynamic, forward thinking Department and is based in Johannesburg. This position reports to the Manager Systems Solutions and will focus on co-ordination of the development of systems, analysis of business needs and liaison between third parties across projects.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Manage dealer-related activities around transactional systems.

Responsible for the support, maintenance, and management of key dealer systems, mainly focusing on customer experience systems (post sales/service experience, customer care, reports etc.)

Suggest changes to business using analytics to support your recommendations. Actively participate in the implementation of approved changes.

Ensuring solutions or changes meet business needs and requirements.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members, business stakeholders and management.

Create informative and actionable reporting.

Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Coordination (meetings & events).

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

NQF Level 6 (Minimum 360 credits on level 8 framework) qualification in Information technology or equivalent qualification.

At least 3 years’ industry experience (i.e. business analysis or project management would be advantageous).

Automotive industry knowledge and experience – advantageous.

Excellent verbal and written skills with ability to communicate at different levels.

Ability to manage various tasks with multiple time spans concurrently, respond to and manage changing priorities.

Microsoft Visio or any other modelling tool.

Project Management – preferable.

COMPETENCIES:

Can do attitude

analytical and inquisitive

Detail oriented

Good writing and communication skills

Planning and organisational skills

Information monitoring

Innovative ideas

Decision making

Perseverance

Strong work ethic

