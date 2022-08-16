TechnicalProcess Business Analyst at Mediro ICT

This is a Remote position that will only require you to do office vissits during workshops or training sessions .

This is a Contract position until December 2022 – renewable for 2023

It is crucial that you have experience with Mining Processing Plants

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

Stakeholder Mapping

Requirements Mapping

Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail

Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Drafting use case diagrams

Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed

Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinate technical activities

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.

Assist in business process design

Analyze data and produce reports

Minimum Requirements

Min 5 years working experience in business and systems for mining solutions

Experience with Mining Processing Plants

Process or Chemical Engineering

Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)

SQL Database experience (optional)

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Ability to work under pressure

Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures

Control and Instrumentation experience will be advantageous

IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience

Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation

Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous

Exposure to Agile software development

