TechnicalProcess Business Analyst at Mediro ICT

Aug 16, 2022

This is a Remote position that will only require you to do office vissits during workshops or training sessions .

This is a Contract position until December 2022 – renewable for 2023

It is crucial that you have experience with Mining Processing Plants

Send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
  • Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
  • Stakeholder Mapping
  • Requirements Mapping
  • Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
  • Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity
  • Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
  • Drafting use case diagrams
  • Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed
  • Ability to work closely with Solution Architects and coordinate technical activities
  • Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
  • Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
  • Assist in business process design
  • Analyze data and produce reports

Minimum Requirements

  • Min 5 years working experience in business and systems for mining solutions
  • Experience with Mining Processing Plants
  • Process or Chemical Engineering
  • Microsoft and Azure certifications (optional)
  • SQL Database experience (optional)
  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures
  • Control and Instrumentation experience will be advantageous
  • IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience
  • Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation
  • Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous
  • Exposure to Agile software development

Learn more/Apply for this position