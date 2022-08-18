C# / Python Developer at Security Management Solutions

Job Description

We are seeking a full-time C# (.NET) and Python developer to join the IT Department at Security Management Solutions (SMS) as the sole Developer on the team. The candidate will have a dual-function role, primarily as a Developer, but secondary to fulfill general IT technology support and administration.

This is a hands-on position that is perfect for a developer with a broad skill-set, with strong collaborative- and communication skills, the ability to self-teach and learn new technologies and frameworks.

Work Location

On-site at SMS Head Quarters in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), Eastern Cape.

Main Responsibilities

Maintenance and enhancement of our existing software product suites in C#

Maintenance and enhancement or our existing IOT products in Python

Design and development of web-based applications to replace some of our desktop-based applications (preferably using Microsoft stack)

Analysis and implementation of client- and internal change requests

Identification and implementation of improvements in all products

Other Responsibilities

RDBMS Administration and optimization (MySql and SqlServer)

General server, firewall and nas administration (physical and Hyper-V based)

General IT network support

Collaborate and provide input to IT support team

Identifying and solving common in-field problems

Required Skills

Relevant degree, diploma or qualifications in Software Development

5+ Years commercial experience in C# / .NET (4.0 and up)

2+ Years commercial experience in Python (2.7)

Good understanding of OO, TDD, MVVM, MVC, DDD and Clean concepts and methodologies

Good understanding of SDLC and Agile/Waterfall methodologies

Very good understanding of IP Network standards and implementations

Preferred Skills/Experience

Experience with Source Control (TFS and Git)

Experience with integrating third party SDK’s and API’s

Server Virtualization (Hyper-V)

Server Administration (Windows Server)

Cisco router/switches configuration

Active Directory Administration

Firewall Administration

Knowledge of CCTV products and services (especially Hikvision)

Knowledge of processing video in various formats

VPN knowledge

NAS Storage knowledge

Knowledge of basic electronics

Knowledge of Bio-metric technologies

Personal Attributes

Positive and optimistic approach to problem-solving

Exceptional customer service attitude, respect for customers and colleagues

Team player that is willing to teach and share knowledge

Analytical, process-oriented approach

Self-organized and Attention to Detail

Strong problem troubleshooting, identification and -solving skills

Good verbal and written skills

The ability to “figure stuff out and get it done!”

About The Employer:

About SMS

SMS is an off-site surveillance and monitoring service provider to mainly a few big corporate clients in South Africa. We have developed various products (of which a few are patented) to provide a unique and effective solution to our customers. We aim to provide advanced technology-based services that realize measurable crime prevention and -reduction at our sites.

How to apply

Please send your CV and motivational letter to

[Email Address Removed] and [Email Address Removed].

Please include your current remuneration, notice period and project/work details and identify the languages/technologies/methodologies used in each.

We will process the received CVs and request certain candidates to perform a Development Task. A short-list of candidates will then be approached for an interview to hopefully conclude in an offer of employment.

The position entails a total remuneration package of up to R675k pa, based on experience and skills. Only South African based candidates will be considered.

