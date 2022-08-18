C# / Python Developer at Security Management Solutions

Aug 18, 2022

Job Description
We are seeking a full-time C# (.NET) and Python developer to join the IT Department at Security Management Solutions (SMS) as the sole Developer on the team. The candidate will have a dual-function role, primarily as a Developer, but secondary to fulfill general IT technology support and administration.

This is a hands-on position that is perfect for a developer with a broad skill-set, with strong collaborative- and communication skills, the ability to self-teach and learn new technologies and frameworks.

Work Location
On-site at SMS Head Quarters in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), Eastern Cape.

Main Responsibilities

  • Maintenance and enhancement of our existing software product suites in C#
  • Maintenance and enhancement or our existing IOT products in Python
  • Design and development of web-based applications to replace some of our desktop-based applications (preferably using Microsoft stack)
  • Analysis and implementation of client- and internal change requests
  • Identification and implementation of improvements in all products

Other Responsibilities

  • RDBMS Administration and optimization (MySql and SqlServer)
  • General server, firewall and nas administration (physical and Hyper-V based)
  • General IT network support
  • Collaborate and provide input to IT support team
  • Identifying and solving common in-field problems

Required Skills

  • Relevant degree, diploma or qualifications in Software Development
  • 5+ Years commercial experience in C# / .NET (4.0 and up)
  • 2+ Years commercial experience in Python (2.7)
  • Good understanding of OO, TDD, MVVM, MVC, DDD and Clean concepts and methodologies
  • Good understanding of SDLC and Agile/Waterfall methodologies
  • Very good understanding of IP Network standards and implementations

Preferred Skills/Experience

  • Experience with Source Control (TFS and Git)
  • Experience with integrating third party SDK’s and API’s
  • Server Virtualization (Hyper-V)
  • Server Administration (Windows Server)
  • Cisco router/switches configuration
  • Active Directory Administration
  • Firewall Administration
  • Knowledge of CCTV products and services (especially Hikvision)
  • Knowledge of processing video in various formats
  • VPN knowledge
  • NAS Storage knowledge
  • Knowledge of basic electronics
  • Knowledge of Bio-metric technologies

Personal Attributes

  • Positive and optimistic approach to problem-solving
  • Exceptional customer service attitude, respect for customers and colleagues
  • Team player that is willing to teach and share knowledge
  • Analytical, process-oriented approach
  • Self-organized and Attention to Detail
  • Strong problem troubleshooting, identification and -solving skills
  • Good verbal and written skills
  • The ability to “figure stuff out and get it done!”

About The Employer:

About SMS
SMS is an off-site surveillance and monitoring service provider to mainly a few big corporate clients in South Africa. We have developed various products (of which a few are patented) to provide a unique and effective solution to our customers. We aim to provide advanced technology-based services that realize measurable crime prevention and -reduction at our sites.

How to apply
Please send your CV and motivational letter to
[Email Address Removed] and [Email Address Removed].
Please include your current remuneration, notice period and project/work details and identify the languages/technologies/methodologies used in each.
We will process the received CVs and request certain candidates to perform a Development Task. A short-list of candidates will then be approached for an interview to hopefully conclude in an offer of employment.

The position entails a total remuneration package of up to R675k pa, based on experience and skills. Only South African based candidates will be considered.

