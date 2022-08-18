C# / Python Developer at Security Management Solutions

Job Description
We are seeking a full-time C# (.NET) and Python developer to join the IT Department at Security Management Solutions (SMS) as the sole Developer on the team. The candidate will have a dual-function role, primarily as a Developer, but secondary to fulfill general IT technology support and administration.
This is a hands-on position that is perfect for a developer with a broad skill-set, with strong collaborative- and communication skills, the ability to self-teach and learn new technologies and frameworks.
Work Location
On-site at SMS Head Quarters in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha), Eastern Cape.
Main Responsibilities
- Maintenance and enhancement of our existing software product suites in C#
- Maintenance and enhancement or our existing IOT products in Python
- Design and development of web-based applications to replace some of our desktop-based applications (preferably using Microsoft stack)
- Analysis and implementation of client- and internal change requests
- Identification and implementation of improvements in all products
Other Responsibilities
- RDBMS Administration and optimization (MySql and SqlServer)
- General server, firewall and nas administration (physical and Hyper-V based)
- General IT network support
- Collaborate and provide input to IT support team
- Identifying and solving common in-field problems
Required Skills
- Relevant degree, diploma or qualifications in Software Development
- 5+ Years commercial experience in C# / .NET (4.0 and up)
- 2+ Years commercial experience in Python (2.7)
- Good understanding of OO, TDD, MVVM, MVC, DDD and Clean concepts and methodologies
- Good understanding of SDLC and Agile/Waterfall methodologies
- Very good understanding of IP Network standards and implementations
Preferred Skills/Experience
- Experience with Source Control (TFS and Git)
- Experience with integrating third party SDK’s and API’s
- Server Virtualization (Hyper-V)
- Server Administration (Windows Server)
- Cisco router/switches configuration
- Active Directory Administration
- Firewall Administration
- Knowledge of CCTV products and services (especially Hikvision)
- Knowledge of processing video in various formats
- VPN knowledge
- NAS Storage knowledge
- Knowledge of basic electronics
- Knowledge of Bio-metric technologies
Personal Attributes
- Positive and optimistic approach to problem-solving
- Exceptional customer service attitude, respect for customers and colleagues
- Team player that is willing to teach and share knowledge
- Analytical, process-oriented approach
- Self-organized and Attention to Detail
- Strong problem troubleshooting, identification and -solving skills
- Good verbal and written skills
- The ability to “figure stuff out and get it done!”
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Python
- RDBMS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
About SMS
SMS is an off-site surveillance and monitoring service provider to mainly a few big corporate clients in South Africa. We have developed various products (of which a few are patented) to provide a unique and effective solution to our customers. We aim to provide advanced technology-based services that realize measurable crime prevention and -reduction at our sites.
How to apply
Please send your CV and motivational letter to
[Email Address Removed] and [Email Address Removed].
Please include your current remuneration, notice period and project/work details and identify the languages/technologies/methodologies used in each.
We will process the received CVs and request certain candidates to perform a Development Task. A short-list of candidates will then be approached for an interview to hopefully conclude in an offer of employment.
The position entails a total remuneration package of up to R675k pa, based on experience and skills. Only South African based candidates will be considered.