Data Centre Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

? Ensure that the infrastructure at the client site is configured, installed, tested and operational

? Ensure that any software that is part of the solution is installed and configured according to client requirements

? Proactively identify problems and errors as they occur and log such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail

?Liaise with all stakeholders including client IT environments and colleagues to expedite diagnosis of errors and problems and to identify a resolution

? Investigate first line support calls assigned and identify the root cause of incidents and problems following knowledge articles

? Respond to and diagnose all alerts, escalate to L4 Engineer or vendor when unable to resolve within the stipulated time

? Ensure incidents are updated with progress and resolution details in a timely manner using the required platform

? Ensure the efficient and comprehensive resolution of incidents and requests

? Apply tools, techniques and processes to track, log, report on and correct configuration items, components, and changes

? Investigate problems on systems, processes and services and assists with the implementation of agreed remedies and onsite technical support to clients and onsite technical support to clients

? Provide first and second field engineering services to clients and assist with escalation of more junior engineer levels

Requirements:

? Working knowledge on Microsoft server OS

? Certified VMware VCP 6.5 / 6.7 / 7.0

? Working knowledge on Backup and Recovery technologies (Veeam, Veritas)

? Certified and a minimum 3 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on HPE ML/DL/BL platforms

? Certified and minimum 1 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on HPE Primera Storage

? Certified and minimum 3 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on HPE 3PAR

? Certified and minimum 1 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on HPE Synergy Blade systems

? Certified and minimum 1 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on HPE StoreOnce

? Certified and minimum 1 Years’ Experience on HPE Simplivity nodes

? At least 3 Years’ Experience in Hardware Break x on Dell PowerEdge/Data Domain/VNX/VNXe/Unity

? At least 3 Years’ Experience on Cisco MDS Fabric switching

? At least 3 Years’ Experience on Brocade MDS Fabric switching

? At least 3 Years’ Experience in implementation and configuration of HPE and Dell EMC systems.

? Solid understanding of SAN Fabrics

Desired Skills:

Cisco

Switching

Dell EMC

SAN

VMware

Switches

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

