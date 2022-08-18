Data Scientist at Capital Assignments – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Aug 18, 2022

Are you a passionate Data Scientist with experience in the Investment Management arena?

Our client is a sought after, top-tier Asset Manager with a global footprint.
This sterling opportunity will enable you to apply your cutting-edge analytical techniques & research to drive better investment outcomes.

If you are a versatile thinker with agile knowledge and adaptive behaviour and love a paced environment, please get in touch with me by sending your CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Java
  • SQL
  • pyspark
  • Hadoop
  • kafka

