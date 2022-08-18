Data Scientist at Capital Assignments

Are you a passionate Data Scientist with experience in the Investment Management arena?

Our client is a sought after, top-tier Asset Manager with a global footprint.

This sterling opportunity will enable you to apply your cutting-edge analytical techniques & research to drive better investment outcomes.

If you are a versatile thinker with agile knowledge and adaptive behaviour and love a paced environment, please get in touch with me by sending your CV to: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python

Java

SQL

pyspark

Hadoop

kafka

Learn more/Apply for this position