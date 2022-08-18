The Role: We are recruiting a Database Administrator to join our team in Gauteng.
This is a contract opportunity, please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric Certificate
- Relevant certification
Preferred Qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science
Experience Required:
- Minimum 5+ years experience as a
- Expert experience with database and data warehouse technologies (SQL Server, MySQL, or equivalent)
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Proficient in the following development tools: MS Visual Studio, TFS, Team City, Jira, Sign Tool
- Proficiency with software development lifecycle methodologies such as agile, scrum and understanding of DevOps CI/CD processes and tools (TeamCity, Azure DevOps, Jenkins)
- Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices
- Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided framework
- Integrate data from various back-end services and databases
- Create and maintain software documentation.