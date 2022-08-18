Database Administrator

The Role: We are recruiting a Database Administrator to join our team in Gauteng.

This is a contract opportunity, please make sure that you are willing to work on a contract role before you apply below.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric Certificate

Relevant certification

Preferred Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree/Diploma in Information Technology/Computer Science

Experience Required:

Minimum 5+ years experience as a

Expert experience with database and data warehouse technologies (SQL Server, MySQL, or equivalent)

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Proficient in the following development tools: MS Visual Studio, TFS, Team City, Jira, Sign Tool

Proficiency with software development lifecycle methodologies such as agile, scrum and understanding of DevOps CI/CD processes and tools (TeamCity, Azure DevOps, Jenkins)

Write well designed, testable, efficient code by using best software development practices

Create website layout/user interface by using standard HTML/CSS practices and provided framework

Integrate data from various back-end services and databases

Create and maintain software documentation.

Learn more/Apply for this position