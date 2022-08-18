Intermediate Scrum Master (CPT Hybrid) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

WORK across multiple diverse projects and teams filling the critical role of a Scrum Master sought by our client, a Digital Innovation, Development and Execution Partner. You will help drive the high performance of the teams to help meet deadlines while creating a culture of accountability and teamwork, driving the adoption of Scrum processes, and working with the team to continuously improve on the process. You will be responsible for the day-to-day management of sprints, practicing all necessary ceremonies, producing relevant artefacts and reporting on projects in a timely manner. The successful candidate must have a completed local or international Scrum Master/Agile Project Management training with 3 or more years in a similar role with solid knowledge of Agile frameworks and methods, a proven track record leading and coaching Scrum teams, great verbal and written communication and presentation skills and professional in appearance and behaviour.

DUTIES:

Coach Agile Team –

Define and document the processes most suitable to the business situation and help teams implement the practices best suited to the environment.

Guide Development teams to higher scrum maturity, implementing changes to improve productivity and onboard new teams and team members.

Coach team members across the business in Agile practice and drive Agile culture and create a learning environment for continuous improvement of processes.

Manage Project Scope & Progress –

Participate in defining and managing product roadmap and work with Product Owners to manage backlogs and new requests.

Participate in backlog grooming and provide a clear understanding of the product’s vision and delivery objectives.

Handle Sprint Planning –

Be responsible to plan sprints, work with the Development teams on estimating effort and assist with writing user stories, acceptance criteria and test cases and also assist with prioritisation of stories and deliverable.

Manage Sprint Deliverables –

Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups and other ceremonies and remove impediments as they arise to ensure a consistent flow of work.

The successful applicant will have to resolve conflicts and queries and facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration.

Reporting –

Monitor project progress and provide relevant feedback and report to the Product Management team and ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint.

Provide feedback to all stakeholders regarding project progress and provide relevant sprint reports, cadence, velocity to the Project team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Certificate of completion of relevant local or international Scrum Master or Agile Project Management training.

3 Years or more in a Scrum Master role.

Experience in FinTech and a Certified Scrum Master or Professional Scrum Master Certification would be an advantage.

ATTRIBUTES:

An honest and straightforward communicator, highly organised with a passion for quality and delivery and a self-starter who can think independently, but who is also collaborative team player.

A systems thinker who is able to hold the context of the big picture while discussing details.

A problem solver by nature with the ability to think creatively, organised and remain professional even under pressure and a promoter of agile values and principles.

Influential and able to motivate others and observant, a good listener and facilitator.

