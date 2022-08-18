IOS Engineer

This position reports to the Mobile Engineering Team Lead.

Help design, develop and refine new features

Locate and resolve bugs and crashes

Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimationWe expect you to:

Be accountable

Creative

Solution-based

Flexible

And take pride in your work

The skills we need:

Solutions-oriented, can-do attitude, and high energy

Strong analytical and critical thinking, using data to inform decisions

Ability to dis-aggregate and structure solutions to ambiguous problems

Solid quantitative skills

Ability to interview and interact professionally, with internal and external people

Capability to present ideas succinctly, in writing and verbally

Versatile and with the appetite to learn by doing

Qualifications & Experience:

3 year computer science degree preferred (or equivalent experience)

At least 2 years of professional experience in native iOS

Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals

Experience developing applications with iOS SDK using Swift, for both iPad and iPhone

Full understanding of the iOS application, ViewController, TableView and CollectionView life-cycles.

Appreciation of iOS-specific asynchronous processing techniques.

Experience with using Storyboards, Interface Builder, auto and adaptive layout for universal apps with differing screen sizes.

Desirable Skills

Objective C development experience

Experience working with unit test frameworks

Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (Alamofire etc)

Knowledge and Appreciation of iOS user experience design patterns.

Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail

Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.

Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Robot Framework

Any experience with Android

Desired Skills:

IOS

UI Automation

swift

Native IOS

Objective C

