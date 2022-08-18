Linux Engineer at The Focus Group

Aug 18, 2022

Senior Linux Engineer

Core Skills:

  • The ability to maintain, manage, design, and troubleshoot security policies, networks, firewalls, applications, and server deployments in both dedicated and virtualized environments.
  • To be able to liaise with 3rd Party software vendors in troubleshooting and ongoing maintenance
  • Working knowledge of networking fundamentals
  • Solid understanding of Linux server administration
  • Understanding of Storage Area Network (SAN) technologies
  • Working understanding of Apache
  • Working understanding of Nginx
  • Working understanding of DNS
  • Working understanding of MySQL
  • Must be able to troubleshoot performance issues using tools like iostat, sar and vmstat
  • Knowledge of Iptables
  • Solid Scripting Experience (Perl, BASH)
  • Understanding of source code control (Git, SVN)
  • Working understanding of Open-source NMS (Nagios)
  • Working understanding of Ansible

Experience:

  • Proven engineering skills when researching and implementing new technologies
  • You have a minimum of 5 years of experience in managing complex Linux based IT environments

General:

  • Ability to share knowledge and contribute to a team
  • Good communication (written and verbal)
  • Ability to clearly articulate in a professional manner
  • Capacity to work under pressure
  • Excellent troubleshooting, root cause analysis and permanent problem resolution skills
  • Ability to handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment
  • Ability to pay attention to detail and be organized
  • Ability to work independently and in a team environment (same team and cross-functional teams)
  • Ability to work after hours and on weekends (when required)
  • Willingness to do rotational standby shifts
  • Own Transport and valid driver’s license required

