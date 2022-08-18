Linux Engineer at The Focus Group

Senior Linux Engineer
Core Skills:
- The ability to maintain, manage, design, and troubleshoot security policies, networks, firewalls, applications, and server deployments in both dedicated and virtualized environments.
- To be able to liaise with 3rd Party software vendors in troubleshooting and ongoing maintenance
- Working knowledge of networking fundamentals
- Solid understanding of Linux server administration
- Understanding of Storage Area Network (SAN) technologies
- Working understanding of Apache
- Working understanding of Nginx
- Working understanding of DNS
- Working understanding of MySQL
- Must be able to troubleshoot performance issues using tools like iostat, sar and vmstat
- Knowledge of Iptables
- Solid Scripting Experience (Perl, BASH)
- Understanding of source code control (Git, SVN)
- Working understanding of Open-source NMS (Nagios)
- Working understanding of Ansible
Experience:
- Proven engineering skills when researching and implementing new technologies
- You have a minimum of 5 years of experience in managing complex Linux based IT environments
General:
- Ability to share knowledge and contribute to a team
- Good communication (written and verbal)
- Ability to clearly articulate in a professional manner
- Capacity to work under pressure
- Excellent troubleshooting, root cause analysis and permanent problem resolution skills
- Ability to handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment
- Ability to pay attention to detail and be organized
- Ability to work independently and in a team environment (same team and cross-functional teams)
- Ability to work after hours and on weekends (when required)
- Willingness to do rotational standby shifts
- Own Transport and valid driver’s license required