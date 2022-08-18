Mobile Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Job responsibilities:

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable mobile and front end solutions that will be deployed to the cloud
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ work experience
  • Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ experience developing Mobile and Front ends
  • Minimum of 1 – 6 years’ experience developing for IOS and Android
  • Solid Experience in React, React Native and TypeScript
  • Experience with inclusion and integration of native IOS and Android components
  • Experience with SQL Server beneficial
  • Azure exposure beneficial
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • .Net Core will be advantageous
  • Restful service experience beneficial
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree

Desired Skills:

  • mobile development
  • Sql Server
  • react
  • typescript
  • ios
  • Android
  • devops
  • ci/cd
  • frontend development

About The Employer:

South African FinTech software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions.

