SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 18, 2022

Are you a fanatic of delivering enterprise strategic projects while enhancing SAP platforms?

My prestigious client is seeking the expertise and skill set of a Senior ABAP Consultant.

Location:

  • Centurion
  • Hybrid work model

Key Skills Required:

  • Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
  • Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis
  • SAP FI
  • SAP CO

Role Specific Duties:
The following functional skills are essential:

  • Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
  • Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
  • Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
  • Fair knowledge across all SAP modules
  • Initial focus on master data.
  • Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
  • Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
  • Support experience
  • S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
  • Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • ABAP
  • SAP FICO
  • SAP FI
  • SAP HANA
  • Integration
  • solution manager

