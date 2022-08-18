SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a fanatic of delivering enterprise strategic projects while enhancing SAP platforms?

My prestigious client is seeking the expertise and skill set of a Senior ABAP Consultant.

Location:

Centurion

Hybrid work model

Key Skills Required:

Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)

Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis

SAP FI

SAP CO

Role Specific Duties:

The following functional skills are essential:

Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.

Fair knowledge across all SAP modules

Initial focus on master data.

Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.

Preparation of test cases and user manuals.

Support experience

S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

Because when we change something for the better, we change ourselves too.

Let us change your career path for the better!!!

Desired Skills:

ABAP

SAP FICO

SAP FI

SAP HANA

Integration

solution manager

Learn more/Apply for this position