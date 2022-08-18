SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a fanatic of delivering enterprise strategic projects while enhancing SAP platforms?
My prestigious client is seeking the expertise and skill set of a Senior ABAP Consultant.
Location:
- Centurion
- Hybrid work model
Key Skills Required:
- Experience across all SAP modules (advantage)
- Min 4 years ABAP programming, 2 year’s systems analysis
- SAP FI
- SAP CO
Role Specific Duties:
The following functional skills are essential:
- Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
- Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
- Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
- Fair knowledge across all SAP modules
- Initial focus on master data.
- Ability to assist with problem identification and possible solution by means of skills such as code debugging.
- Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
- Support experience
- S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
- Solution Manager experience will be advantageous
