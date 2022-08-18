Software Engineer (Data Focus) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

HELP build a next generation workstation for intelligence production, analysis & collaboration of a global provider of Telecommunications Solutions seeking a data-centric Software Engineer. Your role will entail building query (and necessary ETL) services that serve data to the new workstation software, Automation Testing, API design and contributing to the data architecture & Continuous Integration in the Dev lab. You will require a Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering plus 3+ years relevant previous experience including tech tools such as Java, gRPC, Protocol buffers, Vertica SQL and analytics, Elasticsearch, Maven, Jenkins, Linux, Docker, Grafana, Kibana, Python (Notebooks for performance tests), OpenTracing (Jaeger).

DUTIES:

Build query (and necessary ETL) services that serve data to the new workstation software.

Automated testing for correctness and performance.

Become a subject matter expert in the data they work with and the intelligence analysis domain.

Exploit industry leading data-warehouse technology to serve data to the front-end fast and compute various analytics on the data.

Collaborate with suppliers of data to ensure that your team gets the right data and in the right way to serve the end-user.

API design. Collaborate with API consumers in your team to ensure that the APIs serve their needs.

Contribute to the data architecture.

Continuous Integration in the Dev lab.

Contribute to micro-services architecture to ensure clean focused interfaces.

Release the services.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum: Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or Electronic Engineering plus 3+ years relevant previous experience.

Advantageous –

Telecommunications in mobile and international networks.

IP networking and how applications behave.

Query logic and execution. Building and composing queries on various back-ends.

Dimensional Modelling.

Semantic Versioning.

Tech Stack:

Java

gRPC

Protocol buffers

Vertica SQL and analytics

Elasticsearch

Maven

Jenkins

Linux

Docker

Grafana

Kibana

Python (Notebooks for performance tests)

OpenTracing (Jaeger)

ATTRIBUTES:

Deliver bullet-proof software that performs steadily under load.

Always looking for opportunities to do more with the data for the end-user.

Collaborate to bring all the pieces together.

Always learning.

COMMENTS:

