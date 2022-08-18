TS Implementation Engineer (L3) at Sabenza IT

Are you a Wireless Implementation Engineer that is looking for their next venture in the lovely Kwa-Zulu Natal.

The Wireless Implementation Engineer remotely supports clients within Service Level Agreements (SLA’s) to install and configure software and hardware, resolve incidents, perform root cause analysis and adhere to any related processes such as change management.

Essential skills:

IOS and IOS-XE-based routing platforms

Routing protocols

Software-Defined Networking technologies Designing, deploying, and supporting large enterprise data center solutions

Deploying enterprise wireless networks

Knowledge of virtualization and Storage Area Networking

Knowledge of network programmability and automation

Ability to create accurate network diagrams and documentation for designing and deploying of networking systems

Experience in carrying out network assessments and reporting/recommendation writing

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Understanding of IoT and 5G

Non-Negotiable Requirements:

CCNA Qualified

Tertiary qualification in a wireless discipline

SD-WAN Knowledge

3 years experience in the enterprise networking field

Desired Skills:

SD-WAN

Ccna

IOS and IOS-XE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

