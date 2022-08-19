Java Developer at AJ Personnel

Job Overview
- Determine and identify technical requirements based on interactions with business analysts and knowledge of enterprise architecture
- Design architectures, including the software, hardware, and communications, to support the total requirements, as well as to provide for present and future cross-functional requirements and interfaces
- Interact with project management to plan project schedules and technical direction
- Provide quality assurance review and the evaluation of existing and new products
- Develop high-level system design diagrams for program design, coding, testing, debugging, and documentation
- Develop and implement moderate to complex applications on one or more platforms
Requirements
- Teamwork
- Analyze User Needs
- Analytical Thinking
- Comfortable Writing and Analyzing SQL Queries
- Critical Thinking
- Document Application Process
- Troubleshooting
- Programming Experience
- Attention to Detail
- Backend Development
- Problem Solving
- Verbal and Written Communication
- Software Design
Qualifications and Experience
- Has mentored junior software developers on design patterns, development best practices, and DevOps trade-offs
- Bachelor’s Degree in the appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience
- Understand emerging web and mobile development, models
- Experienced with all ancillary technologies necessary for Internet applications: HTTP, TCP/IP, POP/SMTP, etc.
- High scalability projects involving cloud-based infrastructure design and implementation
- Working knowledge of object-oriented design and development skills
- Successful track record of developing quality software products and shipping production-ready software
- Good understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP, and API design for extensibility and portability
- Experience debugging distributed systems with high data loads
- Deep understanding of distributed data model
- Solid understanding of the Software as a Service (SaaS) model in the online environment
- Design, develop and implement unit and scenario testing for existing code base and for new functionality under development
- Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies
- Java/JEE, Spring Boot, JSON, XML, REST, NoSQL Database, Distributed System, RDBMS, ePub3, MVC frameworks, Design Patterns, Javascript, JQuery, JSON
- Experience with event streaming platforms and message brokers e.g. Kafka, RabbitMQ
- Ability to use version control software such as GIT
- Experience as an applications programmer on large-scale database management systems
- Experience writing SQL queries for SQL Server or another Relational Database is required
- Knowledge of computer equipment and ability to develop complex software to satisfy design objectives
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online and complete your registration on Ditto Hire (our application tracking system) to enable and protect you as a candidate to accept the new POPIA terms and conditions. This will then create your permanent profile with which you can apply for all jobs as advertised by AJ PERSONNEL. However, you may remove your profile from AJ PERSONNEL when you are no longer in the job market.
- AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- Note our clients may expire jobs at their own discretion.
- AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
About The Employer:
Background
International information technology company with private sector and governmental clients.