Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Are you a Software Developer looking to make your next career move?
Our client in Johannesburg has a vacancy for a Software Developer that is willing to deliver on the organisation wide [URL Removed] position requires a high level of independent judgment and decision making throughout the implementation process.
- Matric/Standard 10/NQF 4
- BSc Information Systems/Computer Science Degree or equivalent
- 1-4 years’ experience in configuring, development of Enterprise Software
- Development experience (Low)
- Previous experience in configuring Enterprise Software
- Willingness to learn
- Ability to take definitive action on relative priorities for solution requirements
- Strong interpersonal skills, self-motivation, initiative
- Team player who is willing to deliver on organisation wide objectives
- Trust and respect for team members
- Understanding user and customer needs
- Good communicator and Self-organising
Desired Skills:
- Typescript
- JavaScript