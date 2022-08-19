Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Are you a Software Developer looking to make your next career move?

Our client in Johannesburg has a vacancy for a Software Developer that is willing to deliver on the organisation wide [URL Removed] position requires a high level of independent judgment and decision making throughout the implementation process.

Matric/Standard 10/NQF 4

BSc Information Systems/Computer Science Degree or equivalent

1-4 years’ experience in configuring, development of Enterprise Software

Development experience (Low)

Previous experience in configuring Enterprise Software

Willingness to learn

Ability to take definitive action on relative priorities for solution requirements

Strong interpersonal skills, self-motivation, initiative

Team player who is willing to deliver on organisation wide objectives

Trust and respect for team members

Understanding user and customer needs

Good communicator and Self-organising

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Typescript

JavaScript

