System Architect at Reverside – Gauteng

Responsibilities:

Create a high-level architectural design, logical design, high level mapping (data, process) and code design

Ensure that the technical design will integrate to required systems, that the design is technically feasible and aligned to the business and technical strategy.

Create Software Architecture Specification

Assist in developing alternative solution proposals, and participate in the evaluation and selection process

Document the Decision Analysis & Resolution Report

Document and validate requirements that will be required to document the Release Notes and monitoring team’s parameters

Define the test strategy to Test performance on new infrastructure after it has been commissioned

Advise the Development Manager (or relevant technology partner) of infrastructure requirements required to sustain/improve system performance

Complete the technology support request form if needed

Review Business Requirement Documents and System Requirement Documents

Prior to Go-Live, conduct informal reviews of source code and unit tests to evaluate efficiency, and adherence to standards

Conduct peer reviews of Architectural Specifications for adherence to standards, optimised design and architectural soundness

Participate in the investigation, diagnosis and solution development & testing related to logged incidents and Problems

Document to relevant findings in a Report

Define a monitoring strategy for the application (ensuring that the correct parameters are exposed for monitoring), review Service Definition

Analyse monitoring results as obtained from Systems Monitoring Teams

Assure the availability (scalability, availability & security) as per defined systems performance expectations

Take proactive steps to ensure availability

Implement the Technical Specification using the relevant development language (Java, Magic)

Produce source code by applying the technical standards, and referencing the systems’ exposed sub-processes

Update the reference documentation and update the scheduling tool with progress

Document logic and comments inside code

Document Database structure changes and rule changes

Produce or update the configuration files

Participate in different internal forums and lead work streams to improve methodology, internal processes, standards and guidelines

Conduct training and informal coaching with own team

Assist developers in understanding the architectural principles of the environment

Manage weekly team meetings to discuss overall Architecture

Work Experience

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in software development in Java

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a team lead capacity

Must have relevant business experience or product/systems knowledge

Process knowledge of SDLC, Project Management, Systems architecture, ITIL processes, CMMI

Technical knowledge of Spring (Boot, Batch, Data, Testing, Messaging, Event)

Java 8 (preferred 11), Angular, HTML, UML, BPM, Modelling – essential

Strong knowledge of Database (SAP HANA preferred), SQL skill and Hibernate.

Strong knowledge of DevOps, Agile methodology and Solution Architecture

Strong knowledge of CI/CD, maven/gradle building process

Experiences working with containers (Docker, Kubernetes)

Strong knowledge of enterprise integration technologies including messaging (JMS), events, webservices (REST, SOAP), streaming (Kafka)

Strong knowledge of Enterprise Integration Patterns

Knowledge of Workflow Engine (Camunda) and Rule Engine (Drools)

Knowledge of Data modelling techniques, UML process design, Usability design

Experience in open-source technologies (Atlassian Suite)

MS Azure expose is advantageous

Education :

BSc Informatics/Computer Science or Mathematics

Project Management qualification – beneficial

Microsoft Azure certification – beneficial

Skills:

Great stakeholder management

Technical Architecture

Process and Data mapping

Entity diagram mapping

Project management

Innovative/Creative thinking

Logical and practical thinker

Communication (Written, Verbal and Listening)

Influential Leader

Proactive in identifying risks and problems

Facilitate IT workshops, planning and knowledge sessions

Be able maintain composure during high pressure situations

Understand how products translate into systems for use by clients

Systematic Thinker

Desired Skills:

2 Years as Team Lead

MS Azure

Docker

Kubernetes

Camunda

Drools

JMS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

