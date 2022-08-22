Crime Liaison Officer Strategic Information Management Service at The City of Cape Town

SAFETY AND SECURITY – OPERATIONAL COORDINATION

CRIME LIAISON OFFICER: STRATEGIC INFORMATION MANAGEMENT SERVICE

BASIC SALARY: R313 011 PER ANNUM – REF NO: SS 76/22

Requirements:

Grade 12

Appointed / eligible as a Peace Officer

Minimum of five years’ operational experience in a policing environment

A valid Code B driver’s licence

Working knowledge of the SAPS criminal administration system, the Criminal Procedure Act and Arms and Ammunition Act

Competency in two official languages (one must be English)

Computer literacy in Microsoft Office applications

No criminal record

Task performance requires incumbent to be fit physically to possess a firearm, and to be able-bodied.

Key performance areas:

Collect and collate crime-related information from internal and external sources, and provider it for investigative purposes in accordance with the Crime Intelligence Act 34 of 1994

Provide judicious support in achieving the fundamentals of an investigation through the interviewing of witnesses, whistle-blowers and other relevant sources

Gather and organise special information related to criminal organisations and their objectives, using the POLE method (People, Objects, Location, Events)

Analyse and examine information available on a known offender group to discover distinguishing characteristics of offenders, gain insights into criminal structures and provide behavioural profiles of criminals

Liaise and establish networks with internal and external bodies such as SAPS, other departments, neighbourhood watches, CPFs and intelligence entities to obtain special information regarding criminal activity and to enhance information collection capabilities

Conduct administrative duties such as ensuring reports, registers, statistics, and records are procedurally correct

Carry out a variety of enforcement tasks that may be instructed to do on an ad hoc basis.

Closing date: 2 September 2022

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

