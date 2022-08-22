Developer – Full Stack (PHP) at Parvana Recruitment

Aug 22, 2022

*Please note: This spec is in the process of being updated.
Responsibilities:

  • Developing high performing, robust, quality and scalable features.
  • Using software development best practices and principles.
  • Planning, configuring and maintaining development environments.
  • Diagnosing / resolving application, configuration and code level technical support issues.
  • Understanding the product development life cycle.
  • Working with multiple teams to understand, challenge and refine requirements.
  • Participating and contributing to backlog grooming, task breakdowns and estimations.
  • Ensuring that all written code is well commented and maintained for current and future use.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification.

Skills / Experience:

  • 4+ years’ development experience.
  • Strong experience / knowledge of the following:
    • PHP | Woocommerce | Magento
  • Proficiency with fundamental front-end languages such as:
    • HTML, CSS and JavaScript.
  • Good problem solving skills with high attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • HTML
  • CSS

