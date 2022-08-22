ICT Support Engineer – Microsoft Azure at Kwena – Western Cape Somerset West

Aug 22, 2022

Purpose of the Position:

The successful incumbent will be part of the ICT team to service the ICT requirements of the organisation as a whole as well as the ICT related needs of the respective development programmes. This is a hybrid role.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Report to Manager ICT and provide input and support on ICT projects where required
  • Support and maintain the Microsoft Server and user environments on-prem and cloud(Azure)
  • Support and maintain Microsoft Azure suite and services as needed, this includes input on journey to the cloud and office 365 adoption
  • Communicate areas for improvement to management, to improve the overall integrity and functionality of the Microsoft environment in the organization
  • Implement best practices and controls on the Active Directory environment, this includes all active directory functions
  • Implement tight controls and usability initiatives accross the environment by creating and maintaining Group Policy Objects as needed
  • Implement best practices and controls on the Exchange Online and on-prem services
  • Advise on the installation, configuration and upgrade of Microsoft servers and applications in line with policy and system requirements.
  • Suggest areas for improvement in internal processes along with possible solutions
  • Installing and configuring tools for event monitoring, capacity planning, performance monitoring
  • Support ICT governance initiatives and provide input into policy/procedure development

Skill / Experience Requirements

  • Tertiary IT qualification or matric with relevant work experience as an ICT Support Engineer with emphasis on Microsoft products.
  • Strong troubleshooting skills
  • 2+ years Proven track record in supporting a MS Azure environment – Preferably Certified
  • 5+ years of experience with managing a Microsoft Active Directory Environments, DNS, DHCP, GPO
  • Demonstrate experience and advanced knowledge of LAN/ VLAN/VPN/Wireless/VOIP and WAN technologies.
  • 5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Server experience
  • 5+ years’ hands on Microsoft Desktop experience
  • 3+ years’ experience with virtualization VMware (Vcenter)
  • 3+ years’ experience in physical infrastructure upgrades (Datacentre)
  • 2+ years of Microsoft Office 365 Experience
  • Experience with Microsoft Print server Management
  • Experience with performance optimization and capacity planning of virtualized environments.
  • Advanced knowledge of networking fundamentals (all OSI layers)
  • Strong hands-on experience with Microsoft services and products WSUS, MS SQL Server, IIS
  • Exposure to SAN storage and backup environment administration.
  • Exposure to antivirus software management and deployment
  • Experience migrating Legacy Services and servers to the latest version of Microsoft Server
  • Basic Linux knowledge and navigation

Skills and Knowledge that would be an advantage

  • Certifications : MCSE, Azure, Linux, N+, CCNA , AZURE
  • Experience working with and supporting software development teams
  • Experience with ICT infrastructure monitoring tools e.g. Opsview, Nagios, PRTG
  • Experience with Scripting – PowerShell, python
  • Experience with Automation/deployment tools such as Ansible
  • Experience in rolling out and support of open source solutions.
  • Familiarity with Cobit/ITIL/ISO 27001

Personal Profile

  • Strong troubleshooting skills.
  • Organised, structured and attention to detail.
  • Ability to work in a team or alone.
  • Ability to work in a high-pressure environment.
  • Self-starter
  • Customer focused
  • Adaptable (ability to quickly learn new technologies as required).
  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Python
  • PowerShell
  • Cobit
  • Microsoft Server
  • Microsoft Desktop

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

