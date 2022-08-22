PL/SQL Developer at Reverside – Gauteng

Job Brief

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base. We are looking for Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in PL/SQL and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Java . Sql and plSQL. Soap. Rest . Basic JSF understanding. Understanding XMLs .Git (repository)

Oracle Warehouse, Database

This Candidate is responsible for providing overall development of solutions involving complex objects using Oracle PL/SQL, Oracle 10/11/12g experience, including designing tables, stored procedures, triggers, and user-defined functions, performance tuning and will offer support and guidance to the other consultants should they run into any process or technical challenge.

Responsibilities:

– Build, maintain, and enhance all objects packages/functions in PL/SQL to support application process.

– Perform functions including SQL tuning, database application design, and developer support.

– Ability to quickly diagnose the problem areas and come up with solutions and/or workarounds.

– Write clear, concise, well organized technical documentation to maintain standards and procedures

– High-level Document (HLD) and Technical Design Document (LLD) preparation.

– Understand the requirement and analyze on a technical feasibility and design.

– Coding the requirement and proper Check.

Tech Stack as per client

Other Skills:

• Agile Methodology

• Good professional communication skills

• Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

• Committed and dedicated to achieving results

• Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

Java

SQL

plSQL

Soap

Rest

JSF

XML’s

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

