Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Senior JAVA Developer to join our financial services client based in Sandton.

What you will be doing:

Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to company processes, standards, and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security, and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards, and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance, and stability issues)

Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use

Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks

Assist in identifying training needs of team members

Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the company environment

Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities, and data models

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc / IT degree or any other related field

6 years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core technologies listed

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch

Software development within SDLC

What Technologies you will use:

EJB

HTML

JSF

jQuery

JAXB

SOAP Web services

Message Driven Beans

UML

XML/XSD

SQL

Advantageous Experience:

REST Web services

JSON

Business Process Management Tools

Apache Camel

Apache Webserver Configuration

JBOSS Configuration

CSS

GIT

Integrated Build Tools

HTML 5

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

