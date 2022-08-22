Senior Software Engineer at Michael Page South Africa Limited – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our Client is seeking for experienced Senior Software Engineers to work 100% remote, Candidates must have a passion for coding, and skilled in Python, SQL, NoSQL Databses, TypeScript, and React. Positions are 100% remote work from home.

Client Details

Our Client is a Digital hub that focuses on providing services to clients that enhances their businesses using innovative technology solutions.

Description

Our Client is looking for a strong Senior Software Engineer with a can-do attitude, Candidate must have a passion for coding and has worked in a fast-paced and demanding industry. Candidate must have worked in an Agile environment and SaaS environment.

Role and responsibilities:

Collaborating with fellow peers from product, design, and engineering on a cross-functional, outcome-based team to craft and deliver on OKRs

Help build the backbone of our cloud-based platform

You will collaborate with team members on planning, code review and pairing

You will take ownership of components and projects through their entire lifecycle

You will take an active part in building up the engineering culture

Exercising and improving companies engineering practices such as re-factoring, pairing, code reviews, collective code ownership, containers, IaC, CI/CD, observability

Leading technical discussions in order to help define the future of the product

Profile

Requirements:

Must be proficient and knowledgeable in Python and TypeScript, must have a genuine interest in programming

Extensive experience in writing clean code and reviewing code

Must be data driven, fluent in Python, and SQL/NoSQL Databases

Ability to collaborate and recommend architectural solutions, while understanding and explaining trade-offs around time to market, structural and functional quality, security, maintainability, resources, and scope.

Experience in React, HTML/CSS and how to go from a Figma design to a web-page design

High levels of communication with Product team, about outcomes, issues, blockers and priorities, in order to provide clarity in all levels about the situations/tasks

6 years’ experience in building services in a multi=tenant SaaS Environment

Leadership – willingness to communicate between parts and help reach an agreement or common understanding between them.

Must be result orientated, curious, self starter, ability to work independently ambitious, and team player

Requirements:

IT related qualification

5+ years experience – Senior Software Engineer

6+ years experience SaaS and Agile environment background

Python exoerience advantageous

Job Offer

100% remote – flexible working hours

Market related salary

Studies and educational development opportunities

About The Employer:

Digital IT Business

Learn more/Apply for this position