Cloud Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Purpose of the role:
- Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud;
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions; Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Matric
- BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT
- OR, IT Diploma plus 2+ year’s work experience (which is equivalent to someone with a Degree)
- Azure Certifications (Advantageous)
Experience, Skills & Knowledge:
- In total a minimum of 2 years software development working experience in C#.NET & MS SQL
- Minimum of 2 years working in a software development role – in C#.NET & MS SQL
- Strong .NET platform
- Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of
- Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
- Experience in test driven development (TDD).
- Azure development experience advantageous
- .NET Core development experience (Advantageous).
- Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous).
- DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous).
- Restful service experience – (Advantageous).
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net
- MS SQL
- MVC
- cloud
- Development
- cloud development
About The Employer:
Software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions.