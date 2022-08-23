Cloud Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Aug 23, 2022

Purpose of the role:

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions that will be deployed to the cloud;
  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions; Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing platform.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to software applications.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

  • Matric
  • BSC Degree – Computer Science / IT
  • OR, IT Diploma plus 2+ year’s work experience (which is equivalent to someone with a Degree)
  • Azure Certifications (Advantageous)

Experience, Skills & Knowledge:

  • In total a minimum of 2 years software development working experience in C#.NET & MS SQL
  • Minimum of 2 years working in a software development role – in C#.NET & MS SQL
  • Strong .NET platform
  • Solid experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of
  • Experience with Microsoft Web Technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD).
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD).
  • Azure development experience advantageous
  • .NET Core development experience (Advantageous).
  • Kubernetes / Micro Services exposure will be advantageous (Advantageous).
  • DevOps CI/CD Pipelines (Advantageous).
  • Restful service experience – (Advantageous).

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • MS SQL
  • MVC
  • cloud
  • Development
  • cloud development

About The Employer:

Software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back office administration and retail banking solutions.

