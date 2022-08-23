Data Analyst at Gina@Work

Aug 23, 2022

  • Manage, collate, reconcile, interogate, update and report on stock related data and employee deduction data. System price updates, system adjustments, reconciliation, reporting.
  • To evaluate stock movements, maintain stock levels, manage stock price changes, reconcile employee salary deductions to orders.
  • Maintain master stock data in Sage Evolution.
  • Create new stock items in Sage Evolution, either Individual or Bulk imports
  • Update stock cost in Sage Evolution – via journal for items with quantity or DDS for items with on hand, per Crystal range report
  • Cycle stock count checks (Stock system vs Evolution vs physical count)
  • Process stock adjustments on Sage Evolution for invoicing
  • Troubleshoot reasons for adjustments, reconciling stock movement between Stock System and Sage Evolution
  • Maintain customer employee salary deduction accounts and monthly deduction spreadsheets
  • Reconcile customer employee salary deduction data with orders taken, staff lists, remittances and deduction forms
  • Prepare and issue reports to customer HO payroll function for monthly salary deduction
  • Manage queries and refunds on customer employee deduction accounts and track and resolve
  • Assist finance team with data imports, queries, data consolidations and system related problems

Desired Skills:

  • Data analysis
  • MS Excel
  • communication skills.
  • Attention to detail
  • Excellent communication skills
  • problem solver

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Textile & Clothing Manufacturing
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

