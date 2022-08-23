Data Analyst at Gina@Work

- Manage, collate, reconcile, interogate, update and report on stock related data and employee deduction data. System price updates, system adjustments, reconciliation, reporting.
- To evaluate stock movements, maintain stock levels, manage stock price changes, reconcile employee salary deductions to orders.
- Maintain master stock data in Sage Evolution.
- Create new stock items in Sage Evolution, either Individual or Bulk imports
- Update stock cost in Sage Evolution – via journal for items with quantity or DDS for items with on hand, per Crystal range report
- Cycle stock count checks (Stock system vs Evolution vs physical count)
- Process stock adjustments on Sage Evolution for invoicing
- Troubleshoot reasons for adjustments, reconciling stock movement between Stock System and Sage Evolution
- Maintain customer employee salary deduction accounts and monthly deduction spreadsheets
- Reconcile customer employee salary deduction data with orders taken, staff lists, remittances and deduction forms
- Prepare and issue reports to customer HO payroll function for monthly salary deduction
- Manage queries and refunds on customer employee deduction accounts and track and resolve
- Assist finance team with data imports, queries, data consolidations and system related problems
Desired Skills:
- Data analysis
- MS Excel
- communication skills.
- Attention to detail
- Excellent communication skills
- problem solver
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Textile & Clothing Manufacturing
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric