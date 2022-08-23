Our client in the banking sector is currently looking for a Data Specialist/ Data Manager for a project that will be running for 3 months. The project will start in September – December 2022.
The successful candidate will lead and execute the following for the project:
Data analytics
Data Reconciliations
Table Mappings
Source to Target mappings
Validate Front end outputs
Data Manager Lead
Define Data Lineage
Transform Data
Can create scripts
Raise Data Quality Issues
Drive Resolution of data issues
Facilitate business requirements on data vs what is on the system/application
Interested applicants may send their detailed resumes to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- MS Excel
- MS Powerpoint
- Communication skills
- Data Storage Systems
- ETL
- ERDs
- Project Management
- Intermediate to advanced proficiency in storytelling/Visualisation with data
- Dashboard or resporting tools
- Tableau
- SQL
- PostgreSQL
- MS Azure
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years