Midlevel .NET Developer – Gauteng Sandown

IT Consulting / Ongoing Contract role

Fully Remote – Offices in JHB

R250 – R600 Per Hour

Qualifications

Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, IT or similar

Certifications (Beneficial)

Experience & Skills

6-8 years Software Development experience

Strong C# development skills

.Net Core experience (Linux) with Back-end

Experience working on databases, PostgreSQL and or MongoDB experience (advantageous)

Good understanding of scrum and agile practices

A solid understanding of OOP principles

Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate

Advantageous Technologies Experience:

Experience in AWS/Azure and IaC

Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD)

Experiencing in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes

DevOps experience CI/CD

Advantageous : Angular 9 +

Desired Skills:

C#.NET

.Net Core

Linux

PostgreSQL

MongoDB

Entity Framework

NHibernate

Docker

Kubernetes

Angular

AWS

MS Azure

Azure

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

