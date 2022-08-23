Midlevel .NET Developer – Gauteng Sandown

IT Consulting / Ongoing Contract role
Fully Remote – Offices in JHB
R250 – R600 Per Hour
Qualifications
- Degree / Diploma in Computer Science, IT or similar
- Certifications (Beneficial)
Experience & Skills
- 6-8 years Software Development experience
- Strong C# development skills
- .Net Core experience (Linux) with Back-end
- Experience working on databases, PostgreSQL and or MongoDB experience (advantageous)
- Good understanding of scrum and agile practices
- A solid understanding of OOP principles
- Experience using ORM’s such as Entity Framework or NHibernate
Advantageous Technologies Experience:
- Experience in AWS/Azure and IaC
- Domain Driven Design (DDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD)
- Experiencing in containerization technology such as Docker and Kubernetes
- DevOps experience CI/CD
- Advantageous : Angular 9 +
Desired Skills:
- C#.NET
- .Net Core
- Linux
- PostgreSQL
- MongoDB
- Entity Framework
- NHibernate
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Angular
- AWS
- MS Azure
- Azure
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development