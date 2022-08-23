Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Aug 23, 2022

One of our clients is looking for a dynamic project manager familiar with the Agile Scrum methodology, able to manage the Scrum and development team, to successfully execute the roadmap.
KPA’s will be (but not limited to):

  • Fostering Communication – creating channels and translating Scrum nuanced language

  • Protecting the team – acting as a buffer for disruptive product managers and management

  • Tool Maintenance – administer the Scrum tools and framework

  • Reporting – creating and delivering reporting framework for team members and management

  • Meeting Facilitation – sprint planning, daily scrum/standups, retrospectives

  • Agile Coaching – 1:1 with Scrum team members, stakeholders and management

  • Team Support – facilitating communication and resolving disagreements, tech and comfort (ie coffee runs) support

  • Remove Blockers – work with the team to understand blockers, work to remove them

Minimum Requirements:

  • B.Sc Eng or Comp Sci (M.Sc, PhD)

  • Other relevant project management certifications

  • Minimum 4 Years as a Scrum Master

  • Background: Experience as a software developer

  • Great communicator and facilitator

  • Flexibility and persistence

  • Expert knowledge of Jira and/or MS DevOps

  • Expert knowledge of at least one analytical tool

Desired Skills:

  • scrum master
  • agile
  • agile coaching
  • project manager

