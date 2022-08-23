Senior BI Analyst Developer

We want you to create business value and drive initiatives by using data and analytics tools. Your strong data analysis and data warehouse development skills will be used to support the Credit and Analytics Executive to monitor, support, and execute on business strategies.

Please note that this is a hybrid role for candidates based in either Cape Town or Johannesburg

KPA’s:

Data Management:

Sourcing, loading, storing, and enhancing data.

Work with source system owners to understand source data, which includes data profiling, definition, and mapping.

Design and implement efficient data loads, using structured data ETL techniques.

Design and implement interface monitoring and management solutions to ensure the availability and accuracy of data.

Design and implement data warehouse data models.

Design and implement appropriate aggregation data structures that enhance the usability of data.

Business Analytics and Support:

Work closely with the business stakeholders to drive business efficiency and enhancing business decisions by using data.

Monitor and analyse real-time and historic data to identify trends, issues, and/or opportunities.

Identify opportunities for advanced analytics and automated solutions.

Enhance the use of data, reports, and analytical tools for decision-making by educating and influencing stakeholders.

Ensure data and analytics requirements are considered in new business solutions.

Work closely with business to identify opportunities for monitoring and business analytics solutions.

Work with IT, business, and credit analytics to implement embedded automated solutions.

Technical Competencies:

SQL and Advanced Excel essential

Microsoft Business Intelligence technologies essential ( SSRS, SSIS, SSAS, and PowerBI)

R and Python advantageous

Functional and Behavioural Competencies:

Ownership of own work by delivering high-quality work on time.

Ownership of own career development by continuously improving skills and knowledge.

Information gathering and problem analysis.

Creating and innovating new opportunities

Quality & Detail orientation

Planning, organizing, and presenting information.

Qualification and Experience Requirements:

Degree in Mathematics, Statistics, Information Technology and / or finance

At minimum of 7 years of working experience in a data and analytics environment.

Please submit your CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

BI

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

Power BI

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group life and hybrid working

Learn more/Apply for this position