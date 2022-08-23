Senior Business Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client has a requirement for a qualified Business Analyst with 5 years of Industry / Mining experience. (Knowledge of the Sustainability environment with an understanding of Health Systems will be an advantage.)

Requirements

Work with client stakeholders to gain an in-depth understanding of critical business requirements for the Health Project

Effectively analyse data sources or models to deliver logical conclusions to support business requirements

Work with the architecture team to ensure recommended solutions are feasible and align with AGA application best practices

Understand the end-end business processes applicable for ISIMS Health

Apply sound knowledge and expertise in evaluating the implications of system changes Conducting tests, surveys, and workshops as part of daily activity

Effectively handover to the development team and confirm their sound understanding of the client requirements

Outputs Deliverables include:

Requirements gathering workshops

Business Requirements Documentation across modules, data, integration, and reporting

Handover process to the development team for continuity

Participate in User Acceptance Test Planning and Tests (if required

eeded)

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Business/Management required

Comprehensive and able to demonstrate understanding of Health business processes

Document all requirements clearly and concisely and the business solution so that stakeholders and the development team all have a clear understanding of what is expected of them.

Effectively manage changes to business requirements and perform a risk or impact assessment

Desired Skills:

modules

data

intergration

Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position