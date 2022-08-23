Senior Business Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client has a requirement for a qualified Business Analyst with 5 years of Industry / Mining experience. (Knowledge of the Sustainability environment with an understanding of Health Systems will be an advantage.)
Requirements
- Work with client stakeholders to gain an in-depth understanding of critical business requirements for the Health Project
- Effectively analyse data sources or models to deliver logical conclusions to support business requirements
- Work with the architecture team to ensure recommended solutions are feasible and align with AGA application best practices
- Understand the end-end business processes applicable for ISIMS Health
- Apply sound knowledge and expertise in evaluating the implications of system changes Conducting tests, surveys, and workshops as part of daily activity
- Effectively handover to the development team and confirm their sound understanding of the client requirements
Outputs Deliverables include:
- Requirements gathering workshops
- Business Requirements Documentation across modules, data, integration, and reporting
- Handover process to the development team for continuity
- Participate in User Acceptance Test Planning and Tests (if required
eeded)
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Business/Management required
- Comprehensive and able to demonstrate understanding of Health business processes
- Document all requirements clearly and concisely and the business solution so that stakeholders and the development team all have a clear understanding of what is expected of them.
- Effectively manage changes to business requirements and perform a risk or impact assessment
Desired Skills:
- modules
- data
- intergration
- Reporting
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years