Senior Business Analyst at Sabenza IT – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 23, 2022

Our client has a requirement for a qualified Business Analyst with 5 years of Industry / Mining experience. (Knowledge of the Sustainability environment with an understanding of Health Systems will be an advantage.)

Requirements

  • Work with client stakeholders to gain an in-depth understanding of critical business requirements for the Health Project
  • Effectively analyse data sources or models to deliver logical conclusions to support business requirements
  • Work with the architecture team to ensure recommended solutions are feasible and align with AGA application best practices
  • Understand the end-end business processes applicable for ISIMS Health
  • Apply sound knowledge and expertise in evaluating the implications of system changes Conducting tests, surveys, and workshops as part of daily activity
  • Effectively handover to the development team and confirm their sound understanding of the client requirements

Outputs Deliverables include:

  • Requirements gathering workshops
  • Business Requirements Documentation across modules, data, integration, and reporting
  • Handover process to the development team for continuity
  • Participate in User Acceptance Test Planning and Tests (if required
    eeded)

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or Business/Management required
  • Comprehensive and able to demonstrate understanding of Health business processes
  • Document all requirements clearly and concisely and the business solution so that stakeholders and the development team all have a clear understanding of what is expected of them.
  • Effectively manage changes to business requirements and perform a risk or impact assessment

Desired Skills:

  • modules
  • data
  • intergration
  • Reporting

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

