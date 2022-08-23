Senior Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

One of our clients within the solutions space is looking for an experienced Senior Software Engineer to join their team.
Job Description:
- A senior engineer on design, development and sustaining engineering tasks, on product development and/or maintenance projects.
Responsibilities:
- Take prime technical responsibility in an engineering team for designing, implementing, debugging and testing of new features on products, and new products.
- Take prime technical responsibility for sustaining the implemented features once the product has gone live.
- Act as a design authority or reviewer during the peer-review process.
- Mentor the less senior members of the team.
Required Technical Skills and Competencies:
- Expert knowledge of MS C# and MS SQL. Able to perform code reviews on other team members’ code.
- Expert knowledge of implementation, debugging and testing parts of the product/software development life-cycle.
- Expert knowledge of the design part of the product/software development life-cycle (including test design).
- Expert knowledge of Windows Server and MS SQL configuration.
- Reasonable knowledge and experience of the Agile SCRUM methodology.
- Expert knowledge of CI/CD processes and tools.
Requirements:
- Min 8 Years relevant experience
- B.Sc Eng or Comp Sci
- (M.Sc, PhD)
only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- engineer
- software development
- MS SQL
- C#
- coding